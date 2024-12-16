Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 21:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Data Reveals This Year's Migration Hotspots - moveBuddha Finds South Carolina, The Villages, Raleigh, and Boise Among Hottest Moving Destinations

Finanznachrichten News

The 4th Annual End-of-Year Migration Report by moveBuddha finds that although moving momentum slowed down in 2024, a wider array of U.S. destinations are attracting relocating Americans. Their report reveals this year's trending states, cities, and metros.

ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / The era of blockbuster migration hotspots is over. moveBuddha's 4th annual Migration Report finds Americans are no longer flocking en masse to a few "it" destinations. Instead, movers are exploring a broader range of cities and states in search of affordability and quality of life.

The moveBuddha Migration Report 2024-2025

"The migration momentum has clearly shifted," says moveBuddha's Ryan Carrigan. "It's no longer about rapid population booms in a handful of states. Instead, we're seeing a more balanced redistribution across the country as Americans prioritize affordability, remote work flexibility, and lifestyle over crowd-following trends."

"One contributing factor may be that millennials desiring homeownership are increasingly drawn to smaller, affordable cities, suburbs, and even college towns where they can achieve that dream. At the same time, retirees are flocking to perennial favorites like The Villages and Myrtle Beach, solidifying these top locations as retirement hotspots. Together, these generational trends are reshaping migration patterns."

Key Findings:

  • Americans are no longer rushing en masse to the same states, many comparatively less expensive states are attracting increasing mover interest.

  • South Carolina is #1 for 2nd-year running. With 2.05 in-moves for every out-move, South Carolina continues its reign as the most popular state for relocation.

  • What's in Wyoming? A 30% year-over-year surge in interest in moving to Wyoming makes it 2024's breakout state, likely thanks to its affordability and scenic landscapes.

  • Retirees are still flocking to the South. Destinations like The Villages, FL (3.52 in-moves per out-move) and Myrtle Beach, SC are top move-to magnets.

  • Mid-sized metros with strong job markets draw new residents at the highest rates. Raleigh, NC, and Boise, ID, rank as the top move-to metros per capita.

Rank

2024's top states for moves in

2024 move in-to-out ratio

1

South Carolina

2.05

2

North Carolina

1.73

3

Maine

1.62

4

Tennessee

1.60

5

Idaho

1.59

6

Arkansas

1.58

7

Wyoming

1.55

8

West Virginia

1.52

9

South Dakota

1.46

10

Alaska

1.36

Rank

2024's top cities for moves in

2024 move in-to-out ratio

1

The Villages, FL

3.52

2

Myrtle Beach, SC

2.56

3

Ocala, FL

2.29

4

Greenville, SC

2.10

5

Franklin, TN

2.07

6

Cary, NC

1.90

7

Asheville, NC

1.89

8

St. Augustine, FL

1.84

9

Conroe, TX

1.81

10

Wilmington, NC

1.79

Rank

2024's top metros by net moves per capita

1

Raleigh, NC

2

Boise City, ID

3

Charleston, SC

4

Greenville, SC

5

Huntsville, AL

6

Knoxville, TN

7

Charlotte, NC

8

Nashville, TN

9

Portland, ME

10

Pensacola, FL

The analysis looks at origin and destination requests performed on the company's moving cost calculator web page.

A full writeup including data can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/migration-moving-report/.

About moveBuddha: moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online instant quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

Contact Information

Ryan Carrigan
co-founder
pr@movebuddha.com
706-249-9101

.

SOURCE: moveBuddha



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.