New Data Reveals This Year's Migration Hotspots - moveBuddha Finds South Carolina, The Villages, Raleigh, and Boise Among Hottest Moving Destinations

The 4th Annual End-of-Year Migration Report by moveBuddha finds that although moving momentum slowed down in 2024, a wider array of U.S. destinations are attracting relocating Americans. Their report reveals this year's trending states, cities, and metros.

The era of blockbuster migration hotspots is over. moveBuddha's 4th annual Migration Report finds Americans are no longer flocking en masse to a few "it" destinations. Instead, movers are exploring a broader range of cities and states in search of affordability and quality of life.

The moveBuddha Migration Report 2024-2025

"The migration momentum has clearly shifted," says moveBuddha's Ryan Carrigan. "It's no longer about rapid population booms in a handful of states. Instead, we're seeing a more balanced redistribution across the country as Americans prioritize affordability, remote work flexibility, and lifestyle over crowd-following trends."

"One contributing factor may be that millennials desiring homeownership are increasingly drawn to smaller, affordable cities, suburbs, and even college towns where they can achieve that dream. At the same time, retirees are flocking to perennial favorites like The Villages and Myrtle Beach, solidifying these top locations as retirement hotspots. Together, these generational trends are reshaping migration patterns."

Key Findings:

Americans are no longer rushing en masse to the same states , many comparatively less expensive states are attracting increasing mover interest.

South Carolina is #1 for 2nd-year running. With 2.05 in-moves for every out-move, South Carolina continues its reign as the most popular state for relocation.

What's in Wyoming? A 30% year-over-year surge in interest in moving to Wyoming makes it 2024's breakout state, likely thanks to its affordability and scenic landscapes.

Retirees are still flocking to the South. Destinations like The Villages, FL (3.52 in-moves per out-move) and Myrtle Beach, SC are top move-to magnets.

Mid-sized metros with strong job markets draw new residents at the highest rates. Raleigh, NC, and Boise, ID, rank as the top move-to metros per capita.

Rank 2024's top states for moves in 2024 move in-to-out ratio 1 South Carolina 2.05 2 North Carolina 1.73 3 Maine 1.62 4 Tennessee 1.60 5 Idaho 1.59 6 Arkansas 1.58 7 Wyoming 1.55 8 West Virginia 1.52 9 South Dakota 1.46 10 Alaska 1.36

Rank 2024's top cities for moves in 2024 move in-to-out ratio 1 The Villages, FL 3.52 2 Myrtle Beach, SC 2.56 3 Ocala, FL 2.29 4 Greenville, SC 2.10 5 Franklin, TN 2.07 6 Cary, NC 1.90 7 Asheville, NC 1.89 8 St. Augustine, FL 1.84 9 Conroe, TX 1.81 10 Wilmington, NC 1.79

Rank 2024's top metros by net moves per capita 1 Raleigh, NC 2 Boise City, ID 3 Charleston, SC 4 Greenville, SC 5 Huntsville, AL 6 Knoxville, TN 7 Charlotte, NC 8 Nashville, TN 9 Portland, ME 10 Pensacola, FL

The analysis looks at origin and destination requests performed on the company's moving cost calculator web page.

A full writeup including data can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/migration-moving-report/.

