Boyd Watterson Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Haisch as its new Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a pivotal milestone following the strategic combination of Boyd Watterson and Amber Infrastructure. This newly created global CFO position will oversee the financial operations of the combined business enterprise, enhancing its financial leadership structure as it continues to expand its global investment management platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216666448/en/

Don Haisch, Global CFO, Boyd Watterson (Photo: Business Wire)

Haisch, who will be based in Boyd's Cleveland office, brings an extensive background in alternative asset management and real estate finance. With over two decades of executive experience, including roles at Ares Management and CBRE, Haisch will lead corporate accounting, budgeting, financial planning and analysis, and financial regulatory reporting functions for both Boyd Watterson and Amber Infrastructure. Boyd Watterson's CFO Chris Ried and Amber's CFO Alex Finch will report to Haisch in his global role. The role's creation and Haisch's selection was supported by Boyd and Amber's leadership teams, as well as Hunt Companies, who remain a significant investor in the common parent company and facilitated the strategic combination.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don Haisch to our team," said Brian Gevry, CEO of Boyd Watterson Asset Management. "Don's extensive experience and innovative approach to financial management will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver value to our stakeholders. This appointment is yet another vital step in uniting the strengths of Boyd Watterson, Amber Infrastructure, and Hunt Companies."

Prior to joining Boyd Watterson, Haisch served as Chief Accounting Officer at Ares Management, where he was pivotal in overseeing the financial and operational success of its Real Estate Debt and Secondaries platforms. His career spans leadership roles in finance and accounting at CBRE and GE Money, showcasing his strategic expertise in managing complex financial operations within global organizations.

This new position underscores the strategic importance of the Boyd Watterson and Amber Infrastructure combination, which established a global alternatives investment platform managing approximately $35.7 billion in combined assets under management (AUM). The platform now benefits from enhanced scale, expanded product opportunities, and expertise in diversified asset classes, including real estate, infrastructure, and fixed income.

"I'm honored to join Boyd Watterson during such a significant moment in the company's history," said Haisch. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's strategic vision and working with this incredibly talented team to enhance our financial operations and drive long-term value for our clients."

About Boyd Watterson

Founded in 1928 by its predecessor firm, Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC (Boyd) is a leading real estate and fixed income investment manager. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Boyd employs 130 employees in seven offices across the US. Boyd manages c.US$18.2bn of AUM, through separately managed accounts and a number of funds with real estate and fixed income strategies. www.boydwatterson.com

About Amber Infrastructure Group

Amber is a specialist international investment manager, focused on investment origination, asset management and fund management. Amber currently manages or advises 8 funds (2 listed and 6 private) and a number of managed accounts with over £5billion (c.$6billion) in funds under management. With a presence across 12 countries, Amber manages 175 infrastructure investments representing total assets under management of £14 billion (c.$17.5billion). Amber's core business focuses on managing infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors internationally. Amber is headquartered in London with offices in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Amber employs over 180 professionals globally. www.amberinfrastructure.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216666448/en/

Contacts:

Carolyn Baker

SVP Corporate Communications, Hunt Companies

Phone: +1 856/298-2036

Email: carolyn.baker@huntcompanies.com