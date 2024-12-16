The "Norway Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction in Norway report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian construction industry, including:

The Norwegian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Norwegian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

The Norwegian construction industry is forecast to shrink in real terms by 4% in 2024 owing to continued slowdown in housing market aimed rising interest rates, high inflation and construction costs, coupled with high mortgage rates and decline in building permits issued. According to Statistics Norway, the average construction cost index for residential buildings rose by 2.9% year on year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2024.

This increase was attributed to rises in labor (4.6% YoY) and material prices (1.7% YoY). Moreover, the total floor space of dwelling permits issued in the country fell by 5.9% YoY in H1 2024, preceded by an annual fall of 16.8% in 2023. Additionally, the construction industry's output in 2024 is anticipated to be impacted by the ongoing delays in the implementation of significant infrastructure and energy development projects. In March 2024, the government announced that the tender for 1.5GW floating offshore wind project Utsira Nord which was to be tendered in 2024 is pushed to 2025 due to disputes between governments and industries over subsidies.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to rebound at an annual average growth rate of 3.4% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in the transport, commercial, and renewable energy sectors, coupled with the government's target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030, compared to the 1991 levels.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Norway. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Norway, featuring details of key growth drivers

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8s7kx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216136657/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900