Black Book Research Announces Complimentary Access to the 2025 Global Healthcare IT Resource Directory and Adoption Report

Black Book Research announces the release of the 2025 Edition of The Black Book of Global Healthcare IT, a 540-page data-driven resource directory and analytical report offering a compelling and unparalleled exploration of global healthcare IT adoption. This comprehensive study delivers advanced insights into Electronic Health Records (EHR) adoption, population health tools, cybersecurity systems, and private-sector revenue cycle management (RCM) opportunities across 110 countries, making it an indispensable resource for healthcare leaders worldwide."

This meticulously curated guide is the result of months of research using large language models (LLMs) alongside feedback from government health policymakers, health system executives, clinical and IT users, and nearly 14,000 validated survey participants from across the globe. Evaluating 175 multinational and regional EHR vendors, the report provides a detailed examination of global achievements, region-specific challenges, and evidence-based strategies for navigating the complex and rapidly evolving healthcare IT ecosystem at both the vendor and country level.

The 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT is designed to inform and empower healthcare leaders, policymakers, and IT decision-makers with unparalleled insights into the status and trajectory of healthcare IT adoption worldwide. Highlights include:

Global Healthcare IT and EHR Adoption Trends

Nation-Supported & Governmental Initiatives : Profiles of countries with universal healthcare projects and government-backed EHR implementations, such as Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

Challenges and Failures : Insights into nations facing implementation barriers, stalled or abandoned projects, and lessons learned from vendors and clients.

NGO and Private Sector Contributions: Coverage of global health initiatives and private efforts driving EHR adoption in developing regions.

Deep Country-Specific Data

Country Reports : Comprehensive reviews of progress, challenges, and opportunities in EHR and healthcare IT adoption, with in-depth profiles of vendors operating or targeting expansion in each region.

Vendor Directory: Detailed analysis of global leaders such as Epic Systems, Oracle Health, and Dedalus, alongside regionally dominant vendors and 40 country-specific local innovators. The guide features independent, vendor-neutral evaluations of 175 EHR and IT vendors, assessing usability, scalability, interoperability, and client satisfaction.

Emerging HIT Market Trends and Growth Areas

Population Health Tools : How healthcare organizations are leveraging these systems to drive better patient outcomes and data-driven decision-making.

Cybersecurity : Evaluation of vendor solutions addressing critical risks in protecting patient data as healthcare systems digitize rapidly.

RCM Systems: A focus on revenue cycle management technologies driving efficiency in private hospitals and clinics outside the U.S.

Who Should Download This Report?

This resource is invaluable for:

International Providers: Build short-lists of vendors to consider in new and replacement EHR markets

Healthcare Executives : Gain clarity on EHR adoption in your region and insights into vendor capabilities.

IT Leaders and Policymakers : Understand the impact of regulatory frameworks, interoperability challenges, and market trends.

Consultants and Analysts : Access detailed vendor and market intelligence for strategic guidance.

Investors: Identify growth opportunities and benchmark performance across diverse markets.

EHR & HIT Marketing, Business Development & Sales Teams: An exhaustive resource directory and guide

Vendor Product Development: Insights on adapting HIT products for local needs and cultural aspects by country

Key Features of the 2025 Edition

Global Insights on EHR Adoption: Explore the state of digital healthcare transformation in developed and developing nations, from U.S.-based benchmarks to emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Africa. Localized Expertise: Understand the cultural, regulatory, and infrastructural nuances shaping healthcare IT adoption in 110 countries. Vendor Strategies: Learn how international and regional EHR vendors are adapting to new markets, overcoming challenges, and driving innovation. Actionable Intelligence: Leverage best practices and real-world insights to optimize IT investments and improve healthcare delivery.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the leading independent authority on healthcare IT performance evaluation, leveraging 3.1 million verified end-user opinions annually. Our research covers nearly 8,000 vendors including software, managed services, advisors and consultants, start ups and medical capital equipment manufacturers, providing a transparent, client-focused perspective on healthcare IT solutions. Black Book remains free from vendor influence, ensuring the credibility and impartiality of its findings. This 2025 edition is powered by advanced LLM research methodologies and rigorous end-user surveys. With actionable insights derived from real-world feedback, Black Book delivers the clarity and confidence needed to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare IT ecosystem.

