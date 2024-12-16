Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) (the "Company") announces that, following the recently announced issuance of shares related to the vesting of previously granted RSUs under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), the Company's total number of issued shares has increased by 23,872 shares to a total number of issued shares of 53,726,718, with each share having a nominal value of USD 1.00.

Full details of the LTIP are available in the Press Release issued on November 25, 2022, or in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241213617439/en/

Contacts:

For more information, questions should be directed to:

c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

John Boots Chief Financial Officer