Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Grosvenor CPC I Inc. (TSXV: GRVA.P) (the "Corporation" or "Grosvenor") announces the postponement of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders from January 6th, 2025 to January 24th, 2025 as a result of the current postal strike.

For more information, please contact Philippe Marleau, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

