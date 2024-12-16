RENN FUND INC: RENN Fund, Inc. Announces Year End Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / The RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE MKT:RCG) (the "Fund") announced today that it has declared a year-end distribution in the amount of $0.022371 per share, payable on December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 16, 2024. The Ex-Date is December 18, 2024.

Disclosures :

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristics, is available at https://horizonkinetics.com/investment-strategies/renn-fund-inc-nyse-rcg/.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:HKHC), through its subsidiary investment manager, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("Horizon"), is an investment advisory firm and the Investment Advisor to the Fund. Horizon provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies, including the full suite of Kinetics Mutual Funds, Inc. The firm has offices in New York City, White Plains, New York and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit Horizon's websites below:

http://www.horizonkinetics.com

http://www.kineticsfunds.com.

