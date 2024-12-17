Eagle Royalties Ltd.: Eagle Royalties Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual General Meeting

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:ER, or "Eagle Royalties" or the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 16th, 2024 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC.

Elected the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Charles (Chuck) Downie, Timothy Termuende, Jesse Campbell, Paul Reynolds and Stephen Kenwood; Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; Passed a resolution approving the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan; Passed a motion setting the number of directors at 5.

About Eagle Royalties Ltd.

Eagle Royalties benefits from maintaining a strong treasury and holds a diverse portfolio of 38 royalty interests in western Canada. Target commodities subject to royalties include a broad spectrum including critical metals, precious metals and industrial minerals. Its flagship royalty is associated with the AurMac Project located in Yukon, operated by Banyan Gold Corp. ER holds royalty interests ranging from 0.5% to 2% on claims that contain a significant portion of AurMac's inferred gold resource located at the Powerline and Airstrip deposit areas. Eagle Royalties also holds royalty interests on a number of historical base metal deposits located in Western Canada.

Eagle Royalties was previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CSE:ER), incorporated in late 2022 to manage the diverse royalty holdings of EPL. In May 2023, ER listed on the CSE after being spun out to Eagle Plains' shareholders on a 1:3 basis by means of a plan of arrangement.

For further information regarding ER, please contact Mike Labach, Business Development Officer,

at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: info@eagleroyalties.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleroyalties.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the CSE nor any other regulatory body has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming financings, work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

