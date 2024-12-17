The Seoul Metropolitan Youth Center marked 2024 as a year of progress, enhancing its role as a hub for youth policy collaboration. Programs like the Youth Allowance, Mental Health Support, and the Social Safety Net for Youth addressed diverse needs while fostering international partnerships.

In 2024, Seoul welcomed delegations from Senegal, Taiwan, Japan (Tokyo, Shibuya, Tottori), and Vietnam. Key visitors, including Sobel, a youth leader from Senegal and advisor to UN Generation Unlimited, praised Seoul's efforts in youth empowerment. These exchanges highlighted the city's commitment to global collaboration and shaping inclusive youth policies.

To further expand its international network, the center visited the UK and Switzerland. In the UK, meetings were held with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) and NHS to compare the UK's "Social Prescribing" policies with Seoul's "Social Safety Net for Youth." An MOU was signed with the Korean Town Foundation (KTF) to build an official platform for youth exchanges.

The Social Safety Net for Youth, developed by public and private sectors, ensures young people can access tailored guidance and resources by connecting them with appropriate policies and programs. Supporting over 6,200 individuals annually through partnerships with 43 organizations, this initiative has garnered international recognition. Similarly, the Youth Allowance program, offering 500,000 KRW (approximately $380 USD) per month for six months to unemployed youth, has been praised as an effective model for fostering career readiness.

At the WISE Conference in Geneva, 26 young leaders introduced Seoul's Social Safety Net for Youth as an example of adaptable youth policy, drawing attention from global attendees curious to learn from its success. Additionally, the center serves as the control tower for 15 regional youth centers across Seoul.

Looking to 2025, the center plans to launch the "Seoul Youth Policy Package Program," inviting international organizations to explore Seoul's policies through workshops, facility tours, and professional networking.

Director Somi Shin said, "In 2024, we reinforced the value of global partnerships in creating innovative solutions for youth. In 2025, we aim to deepen these connections and continue learning from one another."

The center remains dedicated to empowering youth and fostering global partnerships. By prioritizing collaboration, innovation, and learning, Seoul is setting a standard for inclusive and effective youth policies.

