Mantis, the first intent-based trading platform on Solana leveraging a solver network for best execution pathways, is excited to announce that Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, has agreed to provide guidance and strategic counsel as an advisor along with Maelstrom.

Arthur is best known for pioneering crypto derivatives trading and scaling BitMEX into one of the world's leading exchanges. His expertise in building robust trading infrastructure and deep understanding of market mechanics will be invaluable as Mantis revolutionizes DeFi trading through intent-based settlement. Arthur and the Maelstrom team have unique insights on traditional and decentralized finance experience that will prove crucial as Mantis looks to expand its trading capabilities.

Expansion of Leadership and Innovation

"The experience of Arthur speaks for itself, and our team is thrilled to have him join as an advisor," said Omar Zaki, Co-founder of Mantis. "His track record of building and scaling one of the most successful trading platforms in crypto history, combined with his traditional finance background, makes him the perfect advisor to help guide Mantis through our next phase of growth."

Arthur shares our excitement about Mantis's unique features, in particular our cross-chain capabilities, highlighting how users can seamlessly trade assets between ecosystems without worrying about gas fees. "The ability to swap from USDT on Ethereum directly into Solana tokens, with gas automatically handled by the protocol, is a game-changer for cross-chain trading," noted Hayes.

Arthur's addition as an advisor marks an exciting milestone as Mantis continues to transform how users interact with DeFi. Through Mantis' intent-based settlement and solver network, the execution of trades both in a single ecosystem and cross-ecosystem are being revolutionized. Looking ahead, we're particularly excited about integrating AI agents and capabilities, positioning Mantis to become the AI agent execution layer for the next generation of trading.

Our vision extends to building a comprehensive trading ecosystem where users can seamlessly execute any intent, strategy, or trade. Furthermore, we are enabling a community of social traders to copy successful traders, share strategies, and access advanced tools that were previously available only to institutional players. With Arthur's expertise in scaling trading infrastructure and deep market insights, we're better positioned to develop features that truly serve our users' needs from sophisticated MEV protection to innovative trading capabilities.

Every addition to our platform is designed with one goal: helping users unlock their financial goals by giving them the tools, protection, and efficiency they need to succeed in DeFi. With Arthur and Maelstrom's strategic guidance, Mantis will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in DeFi trading, creating an experience that empowers users to achieve their trading aspirations.

About Arthur Hayes:

Arthur Hayes is the CIO of Maelstrom, a family office that invests across the crypto ecosystem. He is also the co-founder of BitMEX the first crypto unicorn. Prior to entering the crypto industry, he worked as a trader in the capital markets divisions of Deutsche Bank and Citibank. Arthur holds a Bachelors of Economics from the Wharton School of Business. He has appeared on major business news networks including Bloomberg and CNBC. He is active on X (@cryptohayes) and releases a monthly newsletter (Crypto Trader Digest) read by thousands of investors globally. Follow on Instagram Medium

About Maelstrom:

Maelstrom is an investment fund focused on digital assets. It is managed by the family office of Arthur Hayes (co-founder, BitMEX). The fund's mandate is to build a portfolio of infrastructure companies that will serve as the foundation of the next wave of trustless decentralization. Follow on Linkedin X YouTube

