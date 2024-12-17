Volkswagen's stock has entered a critical phase, with shares dropping to €85.70 amid an intensifying labor dispute between the company and union representatives. The automotive giant faces significant challenges as it seeks to implement a 10% wage reduction while confronting demands for employment guarantees across its facilities. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding these negotiations has contributed to a substantial decline in the stock price, which now trades significantly below its 52-week high of €128.60. Market conditions and pricing strategy concerns have further complicated the situation, with the company's recent quarterly performance showing stable revenue at €78.48 billion despite a notable decrease in earnings per share.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Despite current market pressures and the possibility of expanded strike actions before the holiday season, market experts maintain an optimistic outlook for Volkswagen's stock. Analysts have established an average price target of €110.20, suggesting potential upward momentum despite the present challenges. The ongoing negotiations in Hannover have become increasingly crucial, with thousands of workers participating in warning strikes across various locations, highlighting the urgent need for resolution in the labor dispute.

