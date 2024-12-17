Newline Group (Newline) today announced the establishment of Newline Hong Kong Services Limited.

Newline Group CEO, Bob Pollock, stated, "I'm pleased to see an important market such as Hong Kong added to our geographical footprint. This expansion demonstrates Newline's commitment to our broking partners, insureds and cedants in Hong Kong, and continues our ongoing strategy of providing local expertise and service."

Joining the team in Hong Kong is Carson Choi, who brings with him a wealth of experience, having most recently held the position of head of financial risks practices at Grandwood Insurance Brokers Limited. Prior to Grandwood, Mr. Choi held various positions with AXA Hong Kong, HSBC and Marsh.

"We are delighted to have Carson on board," said Rachel Flynn, CEO of Newline Asia. "He will be working closely with our Chief Underwriting Officer, Simon Moi, and the rest of the team to further develop our business in the region."

Newline Group has had a presence in Asia since 2007, when it opened its Singapore office. The Hong Kong office will offer the full range of products offered by Newline Asia. "With underwriters on the ground in Shanghai, Singapore, Malaysia and now Hong Kong, our commitment to our markets is evident," concludes Ms. Flynn.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com

About Newline Asia

Newline Asia Services Pte. Ltd, based in Singapore, opened for business on 1st May 2007 and acts as a 'cover holder' for Newline Syndicate 1218, with authority to underwrite the full range of products offered by the Syndicate.

