New to the Street Show #617 Airs Tonight on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST as Sponsored Programming

Finanznachrichten News

Featuring Banzai, Modular Medical, Innovative Eyewear Inc., Sustainable Green Team, and Sekur Private Data's 'Hack of the Week'

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running sponsored programming television brands, announces its Show #617, airing tonight on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST. This episode features in-depth interviews with Banzai, Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD), Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY), and Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM), along with a special segment from Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE:SKUR) and its popular 'Hack of the Week' feature.

Featured Guests and Company Overviews

1. Banzai
Banzai is a leader in innovative engagement solutions that connect businesses and investors. The company provides tools and strategies for growing investor networks, improving customer experiences, and delivering measurable results. For more information, visit www.banzai.io.

2. Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)
Modular Medical is a digital health company revolutionizing the diabetes management industry through innovative insulin delivery technologies. Their mission is to make diabetes care more affordable, accessible, and easy to use with next-generation wearable solutions. For more information, visit www.modularmedical.com.

3. Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)
Innovative Eyewear Inc. is a pioneer in smart eyewear technology, combining fashion-forward designs with advanced audio and app-enabled capabilities. The company's products seamlessly integrate technology into everyday eyewear for improved connectivity and convenience. For more information, visit www.lucyd.co.

4. Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)
The Sustainable Green Team is a leading provider of sustainable solutions for environmental and organic waste management. The company focuses on green technologies that promote sustainability, from natural resource management to innovative eco-friendly products and services. For more information, visit www.thesustainablegreenteam.com.

5. Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE:SKUR)
Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy company that offers secure and encrypted email, messaging, and file transfer solutions. Sekur's flagship feature, 'Hack of the Week', provides practical tips and insights to help individuals and businesses safeguard their data against cyber threats. For more information, visit www.sekurprivatedata.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street, a premier business television show, has aired for over 16 years, featuring interviews with innovative companies and thought leaders across major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg. With a growing 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and strong social media presence, New to The Street continues to deliver impactful content for viewers and businesses globally.

Tune in to Show #617 Tonight, December 16, 2024, on Fox Business at 10:30 PM PST.

For Media Inquiries Contact:
Monica Brennan
Media Contact
Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Contact Information
Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
