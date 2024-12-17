London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Colle AI (COLLE), the leading multichain AI-NFT platform, announces the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) to enhance its ecosystem and empower users to create and manage AI-powered NFTs across a wider range of blockchains. This expansion marks a significant milestone in bridging the world's largest cryptocurrency with cutting-edge AI and NFT innovation.

By integrating Bitcoin, Colle AI extends its multichain capabilities, enabling seamless transactions, NFT minting, and trading on the Bitcoin network. This move aligns with Colle AI's vision of making AI-driven NFT creation more accessible and flexible. With Bitcoin's robust security and widespread adoption, Colle AI users can now leverage the network's trustless infrastructure for their digital assets.

Colle AI's platform simplifies NFT creation through advanced AI tools, allowing creators to generate unique, high-quality digital assets effortlessly. The addition of Bitcoin support not only increases liquidity and utility but also expands Colle AI's reach to the vast Bitcoin community. Users can enjoy a seamless experience in managing their AI-powered NFTs across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, XRP, and now Bitcoin.

This latest integration reflects Colle AI's commitment to continuous growth, innovation, and delivering value to its community. The platform's expansion into Bitcoin also opens doors for future collaborations and technological advancements within the blockchain and AI space.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

