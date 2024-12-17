Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Frankfurt
16.12.24
15:52 Uhr
120,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,00122,0008:11
121,00122,0008:01
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - December 17

Finanznachrichten News

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / The Company announces that on 16 December 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

16 December 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

110,850

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 98.9000

Highest price paid per share:

£ 99.7600

Average price paid per share:

£ 99.4178

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 158,862,949 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,241,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3083Q_1-2024-12-16.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 110,850 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 December 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

73,008

5,921

24,921

7,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 99.7600

£ 99.7400

£ 99.7600

£ 99.7600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 98.9000

£ 98.9200

£ 98.9000

£ 98.9200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 99.4186

£ 99.4015

£ 99.4200

£ 99.4155

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.