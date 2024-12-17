The developers of the first-of-its-kind lead battery-powered EV charging station, currently located in Missouri, say they plan to roll it out across the US. From ESS News Battery manufacturer GS Yuasa has teamed up with Siemens and United States-based energy utility Ameren on an innovative managed electric vehicle (EV) charging and microgrid platform. The energy storage system is powered by stationary lead-acid batteries, with solar panels soon-to-be integrated. The 1MWh microgrid includes GS Yuasa's advanced nano-carbon lead batteries capable of more than 5,000 cycles, alongside battery management ...

