eLstar secures new funding to propel sustainable adaptive glass innovation, accelerate market launch, and drive down global energy use and emissions

eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of dynamic glass, has secured a ten-million-euro investment from an innovative top 100 Dutch company. The funding will further support the technological development of adaptive glass aimed at bringing eLstar's products to market. eLstar intends to leverage the growing demand for energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions in the building and automotive sectors.

"eLstar is now entering the scale-up phase and embarking on a path to commercialization," said Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "We are immensely grateful for the support of our new investor, and the confidence they have in our ability to deliver the full potential of our technology. This funding not only reinforces our commitment to developing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions but also propels us closer to our goal of commercializing products that will significantly reduce energy consumption in buildings and vehicles. We are now at the forefront of deploying technology towards a more sustainable future."

Prior to this round of funding, eLstar raised a total of 13 million euros from two Dutch family offices with strategic interests in eLstar's sustainability-focused technology. For more information, visit www.elstar-dynamics.com.

eLstar Dynamics is a leading developer and provider of adaptive smart glass for a wide range of applications such as architecture, automotive and specialty markets. eLstar addresses the needs for attainable solutions by offering sustainable and affordable smart glass. By using existing manufacturing facilities, eLstar can produce smart glass with much lower energy and impact to the environment.

