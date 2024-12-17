New solution offers sellers hassle-free fulfillment and faster shipping at lower costs to expand sales and reach customers in Korea

Coupang, one of the fastest-growing commerce companies in the world, and leading global logistics provider, ACI Worldwide Express, together have launched ACI Fulfillment for Coupang Sellers. The new service offers e-commerce sellers throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand an easy and cost-efficient way to increase sales by selling to consumers in South Korea. The program is a win-win for both sellers and consumers, since ACI will provide comprehensive fulfillment services for sellers while Coupang's consumers enjoy the expanded assortment offered by even more sellers from around the world.

South Korea is a highly lucrative market for global sellers with 98 percent of South Koreans aged 20 39 regularly shopping online.1 ACI Fulfillment for Coupang Sellers allows sellers to reach Korean customers with ease and efficiency. Sellers simply ship their product to one of ACI's regional warehouses in Europe and Australia, and ACI will handle everything else from storage, picking, packing and shipping, to reliable delivery straight to consumers in Korea.

In addition to hassle-free fulfillment, sellers enjoy faster and lower-cost shipping. Products ordered and shipped through ACI Fulfillment for Coupang Sellers will arrive up to 3x faster as quickly as four days compared to other global shipping options which typically take 10-15 days and cost at least twice as much as ACI's rates through the program. To further help global sellers jump start their sales to Korea, new sellers get free storage at ACI warehouses for up to six months on their first time use.2

More information about Coupang's Global Marketplace is available at https://globalsellers.coupang.com/en/.

