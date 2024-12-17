Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
73 Leser
DIGINIUS NAMED MICROSOFT ADVERTISING 2024 EMEA CHANNEL PARTNER OF THE YEAR

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginius is thrilled to announce they have been awarded the prestigious Microsoft Advertising Channel Partner of the Year 2024 for the EMEA region. This achievement highlights Diginius's commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding results for its clients.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognised by Microsoft Advertising again." said Nate Burke, CEO and Founder of Diginius. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust we share with our clients. We look forward to our continued collaboration in ensuring marketers and agencies have access to the insights and tools they need to maximise performance from their ad spend."

Contributing to this recognition was the Diginius Insight Platform which provides Digital Marketing agencies with streamlined multi-client campaign oversight and is integrated with Microsoft Ads.

Microsoft Advertising's Global Partner Marketing Director and Awards Lead, Katherine Eills, expressed her admiration for the winners, stating, "Microsoft Advertising is honored to present Diginius with the 2024 EMEA Channel Partner of the Year. The high caliber of nominations from our partners truly inspired us this year, showcasing both their collaborative nature and dedication to clients. We are excited to celebrate our winners for their outstanding and transformative work."

For more information about the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards Global winners visit here.

Contacts
Izzy Gibbs, Diginius
Email: izzy.gibbs@diginius.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 267 9322

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diginius-named-microsoft-advertising-2024-emea-channel-partner-of-the-year-302332932.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
