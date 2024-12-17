Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
17.12.24
08:03 Uhr
17.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
17 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 16 December 2024 it purchased a total of 46,231 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,550     10,681 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.30      GBP1.910 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.30      GBP1.904 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.300     GBP1.907133

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,598,646 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1514       2.300         XDUB      10:08:41      00072832652TRLO0 
10584      2.300         XDUB      10:08:43      00072832654TRLO0 
11704      2.300         XDUB      10:23:19      00072833109TRLO0 
5544       2.300         XDUB      11:20:00      00072834908TRLO0 
4255       2.300         XDUB      11:20:00      00072834909TRLO0 
1949       2.300         XDUB      11:20:00      00072834910TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5577       191.00        XLON      09:41:10      00072831788TRLO0 
1111       190.40        XLON      10:30:23      00072833284TRLO0 
136       190.40        XLON      10:44:44      00072833681TRLO0 
3857       190.40        XLON      10:49:57      00072833832TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  365473 
EQS News ID:  2052341 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052341&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
