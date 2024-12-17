DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16 December 2024 it purchased a total of 46,231 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,550 10,681 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.30 GBP1.910 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.30 GBP1.904 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.300 GBP1.907133

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,598,646 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1514 2.300 XDUB 10:08:41 00072832652TRLO0 10584 2.300 XDUB 10:08:43 00072832654TRLO0 11704 2.300 XDUB 10:23:19 00072833109TRLO0 5544 2.300 XDUB 11:20:00 00072834908TRLO0 4255 2.300 XDUB 11:20:00 00072834909TRLO0 1949 2.300 XDUB 11:20:00 00072834910TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5577 191.00 XLON 09:41:10 00072831788TRLO0 1111 190.40 XLON 10:30:23 00072833284TRLO0 136 190.40 XLON 10:44:44 00072833681TRLO0 3857 190.40 XLON 10:49:57 00072833832TRLO0

