Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Magic Publishers, creator of unique spiritual tools, announces the release of its Santa Muerte Colors Tarot Deck, a new tarot deck that merges traditional art with the power of AI-generated art. Developed using OpenAI's DALL-E technology, this deck brings the culturally rich symbolism of Santa Muerte to life through AI-generated designs, offering a modern twist on spiritual practices.





Every detail counts. Honor tradition while exploring new frontiers in artistry with the Santa Muerte Colors Tarot deck.



The Santa Muerte Colors Tarot Deck raises a critical discussion in the art world today: Does AI art require an artist to create it? For Magic Publishers founder Nait Sabes, the answer is yes.

"While AI technology provides powerful tools, it is the artist's vision and craftsmanship that guide the process. Just as photography was once questioned as an art, AI art is an extension of human creativity, not a replacement," Sabes explained.

The deck's creator emphasizes that this project, which took over 400 hours to complete, is a testament to the collaboration between technology and artistic mastery.

Santa Muerte, a figure with deep cultural significance, traces its origins back to the colonization of Mexico when indigenous devotees secretly worshiped her during times of persecution. The figure of Santa Muerte embodies love, protection, and the connection between life and death, unlike the traditional grim reaper, making her a symbol of profound spiritual strength.

The Santa Muerte Colors Tarot Deck is unique in that it highlights the colors and symbolism that devotees of Santa Muerte hold dear, offering a fresh perspective on tarot. It challenges traditional tarot imagery, such as the Rider-Waite tarot deck, while embracing Santa Muerte's powerful narrative. By combining AI with rich cultural storytelling, Magic Publishers opens up new possibilities for tarot cards with guidebooks, offering users a deeper understanding of spiritual practices.

While AI art has been met with some skepticism, it is clear that when used thoughtfully, Sabes believes that AI can enhance human artistry. The Santa Muerte Colors Tarot Deck demonstrates this intersection, offering a harmonious blend of innovation and tradition.

"Just like a translator of poetry from one language to another must themselves be a poet, an artist creating computer-art must themselves be an artist," Sabes explained.

For more information on the deck's physical copy on Amazon, visit this link. To download the digital version on Deckible, click here.



See what awaits. Magic Publishers brings people Santa Muerte's vibrant symbolism into a spiritual practice for a contemporary audience.



About Magic Publishers

Magic Publishers creates unique spiritual tools that combine tradition and innovation. The Santa Muerte Colors Tarot Deck features 78 beautifully designed cards, inspired by the powerful Santa Muerte tradition. Each card offers vibrant artwork and rich symbolism, providing clarity and intuitive insights for readers of all levels. Available in both physical and digital formats, this new tarot deck empowers individuals on their spiritual journey, blending mystery and self-discovery with every reading.

