Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd: Globe Teleservices Signs International Voice Strategic Partnership with DITO Telecommunity

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a leading global telecom solutions provider, has entered into an exclusive three-year agreement with DITO Telecommunity, the fastest-growing telecommunications provider in the Philippines. Through this strategic partnership, GTS will deliver advanced voice monetization and firewall services to DITO, enhancing the operator's network security while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in DITO's ongoing efforts to broaden its service offerings and fortify its rapidly expanding subscriber base, which has surged to over 14 million users since its market debut.

Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of Globe Teleservices, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating: "We look forward to supporting DITO in unlocking new revenue streams while ensuring the highest levels of network security and service quality globally not just within Philippines."

Eric R. Alberto, CEO at DITO Telecommunity, commented on the partnership, saying: "This collaboration is vital for expanding our international voice capabilities and preventing potential leakages, particularly as we continue to grow and optimize our wholesale voice business."

This agreement underscores GTS's commitment to delivering innovative, next-generation solutions to telecom operators worldwide. Through its partnership, GTS aims to solidify its presence in the Southeast Asian market while supporting DITO's mission to deliver affordable, high-quality telecom services to its growing subscribers.

