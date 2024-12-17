Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company was positioned by Gartner® in the latest Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2024 as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twin of a Customer (DToC) category.

According to Gartner, "Sales operations leaders must assess and integrate new sales technologies that orchestrate the buyer and seller workflow to heighten buyer confidence and reduce seller frustration."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/234077_1353754964a2fa9d_001full.jpg

"We are pleased to be recognized in this year's Hype Cycle, especially when revenue and sales technology functions are present in every industry and company. Sales, support, and marketing have data everywhere due to pre and post sales tools and the multiple channels customers use to engage sales and support. Combining all of this data in the ways people need to use it can be accomplished in a DToC, such as our edgeCore solution," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI.

According to Gartner, "A digital twin of a customer (DToC) is a dynamic virtual mirror representation of a customer that organizations can use to simulate, as well as to emulate and anticipate, behavior and/or fit. Customers can be individuals, enterprise customer, personas, groups of people or machines."

"The connections between buyers and sellers can be monitored and orchestrated across customer lifecycles," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "An edgeCore Digital Twins unlike point solutions are able to solve the data silo issues and bridge the multiple channels digital and physical that are used by buyers."

edgeTI offers demonstrations and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company's website to prospective enterprises.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

