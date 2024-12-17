Enhancing network diversity and fibre capacity availability between data centres in the region

Continued build-out of euNetworks' system of state-of-the art fibre infrastructure across the critical FLAP-D region (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin) Europe's largest data centre markets

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has delivered its next Super Highway to market a new fibre route between Paris and Lille. This is the first phase of a larger state-of-the-art fibre system that will connect directly to Amsterdam and will also offer an additional regional connectivity option to euNetworks' long haul network across Belgium and into Brussels.

The enhanced diversity on this new Paris to Lille route coupled with the latest fibre technology that has been deployed, and euNetworks' continued focus on carbon reduction across its footprint, has delivered a truly unique network route for customers.

What makes this new Super Highway different?

Enhanced network diversity: This Super Highway avoids bandwidth bottlenecks approaching Paris in the La Petite and St Denis regions, ensuring route diversity for customers from these regions bound for Frankfurt, Brussels, Marseille, and London.

This Super Highway avoids bandwidth bottlenecks approaching Paris in the La Petite and St Denis regions, ensuring route diversity for customers from these regions bound for Frankfurt, Brussels, Marseille, and London. Fewer, more power-efficient In-Line Amplifiers sites (ILAs): The latest fibre type that has been deployed has enabled optimal, wider spacing between ILA sites, reducing the number of these required from four to three. This streamlined the network build and it has also reduced power consumption, both during construction and now in operation.

The latest fibre type that has been deployed has enabled optimal, wider spacing between ILA sites, reducing the number of these required from four to three. This streamlined the network build and it has also reduced power consumption, both during construction and now in operation. Designed with a focus on sustainability: The new ILAs are equipped with highly power-efficient cooling systems, cutting long-term power demands and further reducing the route's carbon footprint.

The new ILAs are equipped with highly power-efficient cooling systems, cutting long-term power demands and further reducing the route's carbon footprint. Extensive onward long haul connectivity to Belgium: euNetworks operates 1,660km of uniquely routed fibre network across Belgium and into Brussels, euNetworks' newest metropolitan network.

This latest delivery follows euNetworks' announcement of a new Super Highway from Frankfurt to Paris in October. With this new critical infrastructure in-place, euNetworks is continuing its commitment to deliver the regions' next generation of critical bandwidth, vital to supporting the bandwidth demands from customers today and the exponential bandwidth demand that technology will drive in the future. euNetworks' new Super Highway system of long haul networks is the only new modern fibre network system live today that connects all the data centres across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin (FLAP-D). The company also offers seamless onward connection to the rest of Europe on its owned and operated fibre networks.

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks, said, "The delivery of our fifth Super Highway and our third new Super Highway in a matter of weeks, is a fantastic achievement by the team. euNetworks has built, owns and operates a network system that is at the core of the critical Infrastructure required by some of the world's largest users of bandwidth in Europe."

Dean added, "The Paris to Lille route delivers the initial phase of a new Super Highway that will extend our Super Highway system back to Amsterdam. This addition to the FLAP-D region introduces a new key route, and as with our other new routes, its innovative in its design and build, and delivers substantial new data centre to data centre fibre capacity to the market. I'm excited for the opportunities we can support our customers with, and also for the additional infrastructure investment potential in Europe that we are collectively exploring."

euNetworks builds and invests in city and long haul fibre networks to connect key European data centres and data hubs. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 18 cities as well as a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 46,100 route kilometres across 17 countries. As a specialist in the sector, euNetworks continues to grow and invest in partnership with its customers, supporting new technologies and deepening its unique fibre networks in Europe. These investments fuel the company's growth.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

