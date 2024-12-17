The French manufacturer said its PVT module features a PV module efficiency of up to 21. 8% and a thermal output ranging from 459 W/m2. DualSun, a French photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) module manufacturer, presented a shingle black PVT product made for use with air-to-water heat pumps at the Energaia tradeshow, which took place last week in Montpellier, southwestern France. "The Springer panel can be used with different brands and kinds of heat pumps," the company's sales manager, Virgile Quintin, told pv magazine. The module measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 x 71 mm and weighs 36. 3 kg. It relies on 108 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...