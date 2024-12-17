Australian renewables company Greenwood has installed 48 solar panels at the University of Melbourne's Dookie Campus vineyard to aid research on how agrivoltaics affect crop yields. From pv magazine Australia Greenwood, an Australian solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has installed 48 solar panels at the University of Melbourne's Dookie Campus vineyard, 216 km northeast of Melbourne. The 20 kW solar system features 440 W panels, covering about 270 sqm of vineyard. Developed in partnership with Greenwood and Victoria-based engineering firm Enhar, the Dookie solar project ...

