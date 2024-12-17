Anzeige
WKN: A0JMJ1 | ISIN: NL0000337319 | Ticker-Symbol: BGPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
22 Leser
Koninklijke BAM Groep N.V.: Investigation of Dutch authorities into BAM International concluded

Finanznachrichten News
Bunnik, the Netherlands - Royal BAM Group nv announces that the Dutch Public Prosecutions Office (DPPO, Openbaar Ministerie) has closed its pending investigation into BAM International bv.

The DPPO started this investigation in 2022 into suspicions relating to potential fraud and corruption at some completed projects of BAM International. BAM has fully cooperated with the investigation. The DPPO has now closed the investigation and dismissed these suspicions.

BAM conducted its own internal review in connection with the DPPO's investigation and identified certain potentially irregular payments in connection with an unrelated completed project in Africa. BAM self-reported these potentially irregular payments to the DPPO. The DPPO concluded that not all of these payments were properly recorded in BAM International's administration and imposed a fine of €30,000.- on BAM International through a penalty order. BAM will not appeal the penalty order.

BAM welcomes the resolution of the investigation into BAM International, which has been in wind-down since mid-2020. BAM emphasises its strong and continuing commitment to integrity, including compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and standards.

Further information:

- analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88;
- press: Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, or Bert Ooms, bert.ooms@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
