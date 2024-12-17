INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Energy Storage Summit Germany Joins The Battery Show Europe

The event expands to explore the German utility-scale energy storage market in-depth, as Germany sees a 27.9% increase of Gigawatt-capacity in just one year.

The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, the region's most important event in batteries, electric and hybrid vehicle tech industries, introduces Energy Storage Summit Germany as part of the event taking place on 3-5 June 2025 at Messe Stuttgart.

Born from the Energy Storage Summit series, Energy Storage Summit Germany spotlights Germany's rapid ascent in the vastly competitive European storage sector and is part of a portfolio of ten events dedicated solely to energy storage deployment.

The country is emerging as a frontrunner in European energy storage, with growth historically driven by the residential storage sector. The industry is shifting toward utility-scale installations, boasting 1.7 gigawatt (GW) of total installed capacity by the end of 2023 as well as 16 GWh of storage capacity installed by the end of the first half of 2024. Now, the German regulator and TSOs are forecasting that 24 GW of utility-scale energy storage will be integrated into the grid by 2037, indicating a huge new opportunity for the sector.

"We are delighted to be able to add Energy Storage Summit Germany, a new event in our world-leading series, to an established world-leader in The Battery Show Europe, bringing attendees across these adjacent sectors content which aligns with their goals and interests," says Andy Colthorpe, Editor, Energy-Storage.News. "Hosting an event in the heart of the European market and a global hub for energy storage, makes perfect sense, creating immense value for both of these transformational industries."

"Energy Storage is becoming an increasingly important market to follow for The Battery Show audience, especially with a lens on what is happening in Europe," notes John Lewinski, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "Last year, we introduced a new education track focused on exploring Battery Stationary Energy Storage Systems (BESS). This year, we will further enhance learning, discovery and networking opportunities with leading resources and experts in energy, dedicated to Germany's impact on the sector."

Energy Storage Summit Germany will cover the current regulatory landscape in the country, incentives from the proposed 2028 capacity market, trading best practices, understanding merchant revenue opportunities and project development challenges.

The event will also feature Germany's leading developers and IPPs, investors, policymakers, TSOs, manufacturers, optimisers, traders and consultants, who are all paving the way for energy storage deployment in the country. To learn more about Energy Storage Summit Germany, visit: storagegermany.solarenergyevents.com

About the Energy Storage Summit Portfolio

The Energy Storage Summit portfolio provides a global platform to connect key industry players across the supply chain of the Energy Storage market. Comprised of 10 events held across the globe, each event highlights the specific factors of each region relating to energy storage. Featuring onsite workshops, roundtable networking, panels and presentations with key regional developers, IPPs, RTOs and ISOs, policymakers, energy buyers, service providers, investors, and developers, these events are on the forefront of innovation and education.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organised by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organiser that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

