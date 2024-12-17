Enhanced BluePrinting® capabilities, streamlined localization and expanded partner ecosystem central to latest release

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces the availability of Tridion Sites 10.1. The latest version of RWS's web content management platform includes several new features that enable more granular control and management of global content, multilingual marketing campaigns and digital experiences.

The latest features include:

Sophisticated localized brand control: Enhanced BluePrinting® capability enables even more precise control over localized content, empowering marketers to rapidly and centrally create and update global digital experiences while delegating control over local campaigns to in-country teams.

Improved localization with new Context Views for translators: Allows internal and external translation teams to better understand the context of their translations by directly viewing the web page they are translating and follow localization guidance from the web team.

More connectors and partners: As a composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Tridion Sites offers access to more connectors and partners, helping organizations build feature rich digital customer experiences while leveraging the latest innovations in AI, generative AI, digital asset management, governance and compliance.

"While BluePrinting® remains unmatched in the market, we've identified opportunities to further refine its ability to rapidly deliver localized content across the digital experience," comments Alex Abey, General Manager of RWS's content management portfolio. "And alongside our new Context View for translators, we've improved the user experience and updated platform support. These enhancements the result of feedback from our clients are designed to help companies save time and resources as they expand to international markets and grow their business."

The latest version of Tridion Sites comes with new integrations and partnerships, including TravelLaunch Pro from Lux Interactive, which enables airlines, hotels and railway companies to quickly and easily create engaging websites with advanced booking and commerce features; AAAnow.ai, which offers a range of website quality, compliance and accessibility solutions; and ai12z, which offers AI-powered digital assistants that are able to answer users' questions and help them complete tasks on Tridion-managed websites.

Tridion Sites powers richer, more intuitive digital experiences for customers by enabling companies to easily manage and deliver large volumes of multilingual content to websites and other digital touchpoints. Clients include Emirates, KONE and St James's Place. Click here to learn more about Tridion Sites.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217739060/en/

