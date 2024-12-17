Global communications platformInfobipand Europe's leading enabler of B2Bdigitalization, Telekom Business Europe, have partnered to enhance the telco's communication platform solutions. This new cooperation helps businesses across Europe establish an omnichannel presence and connect with customers on their preferred channels.

Nearly all enterprises are using AI-enabled communications platforms to improve their digital competitiveness, and consumers want to reach brands on their favorite channels. Therefore, businesses and brands globally must be able to reach their customers across a range of channels.

Telekom Business Europe's cloud-based and AI-enabled communication platform, powered by Infobip, enables businesses of all sizes to improve their marketing, sales, and support by unifying their communication. The centralized communication platform offers an intuitive interface and seamless access, enabling businesses to engage with customers from any location, at any time, through their preferred communication channels, including Rich Business Messaging and Network API use cases.

Telekom Business Europe will gradually launch the solution in different national markets across Europe.

Igor Marušic, CPaaS Lead at Telekom Business Europe, said: "Our extensive partnership with global CPaaS leader Infobip will help European businesses boost their productivity and set a clear path to future growth. On top of voice and SMS, which remains the most important messaging channel and one that's still growing, we're now expanding our portfolio with new channels, including RCS, WhatsApp, Viber, Apple Messages, and social media. By implementing the communication platform, we're underpinning our strength in our core channels while also creating new revenue streams and seamlessly adapting to the latest communication trends and customers' needs for omnipresence."

Matija Ražem, VP of Business Development at Infobip, said: "The partnership combines the strengths of both companies to create a powerful and highly versatile communication platform eco-system to help businesses improve customer experience. Moreover, our partnership accelerates digitalization in the European business-to-business market by offering new ideas and tools to the markets. This eco-system is complemented with connected chatbots, contact centers, and marketing campaign services, which are all part of the Infobip platform."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

