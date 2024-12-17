Go Green with Taiwan: Britain Named by Taiwan Gov as Global GreenTech Leader

Taiwan Excellence announces three global winners of the Go Green with Taiwan Award

UK startup Hanon Studio was one of the three winners, netting a $20,000 reward

Award evidences strength of the UK startup community in the international arena

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The government-endorsed "Go Green with Taiwan" competition, delivered by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), has announced its three global winners, with UK-based startup Hanon Studio being amongst the three champions.

"Go Green with Taiwan" is a global proposal campaign that invites creative minds worldwide to develop meaningful solutions for a sustainable future. The award is an internationally recognised certificate of excellence designed to help global-facing startups build a sustainable future in partnership with Taiwanese innovation.

The two other winning proposals came from Hungary and the Philippines, with each winner awarded a $20,000 prize. The announcement concludes a five-month campaign, with the competition receiving 396 proposals from 45 countries worldwide.

Taiwan is home to Nvidia, the second-most valuable tech company on earth, and its growing voice in the international technology scene gives this year's award additional significance. The UK's strong performance in the competition, with four of the sixteen finalists coming from the UK, is further evidence of the international community's confidence in Britain's tech and environmental sector.

Stan Shih, Founder and Honorary Chairman of Acer Group, attended the finals, underscoring the campaign's significance. He emphasised that the initiative is poised to generate a global impact by attracting international attention and fostering collaborative engagement, ultimately showcasing Taiwan's cutting-edge green technologies and innovative sustainable solutions on the world stage.

Ms Cynthia Kiang, Director General of the International Trade Administration under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, expressed her belief that the project became so successful "because it truly manifested what should be done to save our environment while doing good business."

Ms Kiang added: "Through this initiative, we were able to showcase the creativity of proposers around the globe by combining Taiwanese sustainable green products and solutions. Our aim is to promote Taiwan's sustainable green industry and foster international cooperation for global sustainable development."

Each of the three winning companies was required to submit a proposal for a project that could help support global environmental initiatives.

You can see a summary of the proposals below:

United Kingdom - Digital Fashion: Transforming Fashion for a Sustainable Future

"The program provides positive encouragement, motivating participants to actively contribute to planetary preservation" - Hanon Studio Representative

Hungary - Investigation of the application of evaporative cooling using porous materials (row ceramics)

"We are proud to be part of this extraordinary initiative, allowing us to showcase Hungarian culture and technology while exploring opportunities for international cooperation." - Team Representative

Philippines - Sweet Solutions to the Plastic Crisis: Compostable Sugarcane-based Alternatives

"It's a deep honour to participate in such a meaningful activity, expressing hope to realise our proposal and continue pursuing sustainable development in the future" - Team Representative

President & CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Mr. Simon Wang, expressed that 396 proposals were submitted and the probability of being selected as one of the top six finalists is only 1.5%. Through this event, international allies have also assisted in promoting the project, with the collective aim of working together to protect our singular planet.

This environmental contest aims to leverage Taiwanese products and solutions to create tangible societal improvements, demonstrating the nation's potential to drive meaningful global environmental and technological development. The campaign showcases Taiwan's game-changing technological advancements and promotes collaborative efforts to address global challenges.

About Go Green with Taiwan

The Go Green with Taiwan initiative is organised by Taiwan's International Trade Administration under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). As a robust support for small and medium-sized enterprises expanding internationally, the TAITRA integrates top domestic institutions and media resources from both Taiwan and abroad.

The Go Green with Taiwan initiative has been developed as an essential gateway for international partners to understand Taiwan's path to sustainability. It promotes Taiwan's most comprehensive and innovative green products and solutions, inviting international partners to join Taiwan in driving sustainable environmental and economic transformation.

For more details, visit facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.ph or the Go Green with Taiwan official website at https://gogreen.taiwanexcellence.org/.

