Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Go Green with Taiwan: Britain Named by Taiwan Gov as Global GreenTech Leader

Finanznachrichten News
  • Taiwan Excellence announces three global winners of the Go Green with Taiwan Award
  • UK startup Hanon Studio was one of the three winners, netting a $20,000 reward
  • Award evidences strength of the UK startup community in the international arena

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The government-endorsed "Go Green with Taiwan" competition, delivered by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), has announced its three global winners, with UK-based startup Hanon Studio being amongst the three champions.

"Go Green with Taiwan" is a global proposal campaign that invites creative minds worldwide to develop meaningful solutions for a sustainable future. The award is an internationally recognised certificate of excellence designed to help global-facing startups build a sustainable future in partnership with Taiwanese innovation.

The two other winning proposals came from Hungary and the Philippines, with each winner awarded a $20,000 prize. The announcement concludes a five-month campaign, with the competition receiving 396 proposals from 45 countries worldwide.

Taiwan is home to Nvidia, the second-most valuable tech company on earth, and its growing voice in the international technology scene gives this year's award additional significance. The UK's strong performance in the competition, with four of the sixteen finalists coming from the UK, is further evidence of the international community's confidence in Britain's tech and environmental sector.

Stan Shih, Founder and Honorary Chairman of Acer Group, attended the finals, underscoring the campaign's significance. He emphasised that the initiative is poised to generate a global impact by attracting international attention and fostering collaborative engagement, ultimately showcasing Taiwan's cutting-edge green technologies and innovative sustainable solutions on the world stage.

Ms Cynthia Kiang, Director General of the International Trade Administration under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, expressed her belief that the project became so successful "because it truly manifested what should be done to save our environment while doing good business."

Ms Kiang added: "Through this initiative, we were able to showcase the creativity of proposers around the globe by combining Taiwanese sustainable green products and solutions. Our aim is to promote Taiwan's sustainable green industry and foster international cooperation for global sustainable development."

Each of the three winning companies was required to submit a proposal for a project that could help support global environmental initiatives.

You can see a summary of the proposals below:

  • United Kingdom - Digital Fashion: Transforming Fashion for a Sustainable Future
    • "The program provides positive encouragement, motivating participants to actively contribute to planetary preservation" - Hanon Studio Representative
  • Hungary - Investigation of the application of evaporative cooling using porous materials (row ceramics)
    • "We are proud to be part of this extraordinary initiative, allowing us to showcase Hungarian culture and technology while exploring opportunities for international cooperation." - Team Representative
  • Philippines - Sweet Solutions to the Plastic Crisis: Compostable Sugarcane-based Alternatives
    • "It's a deep honour to participate in such a meaningful activity, expressing hope to realise our proposal and continue pursuing sustainable development in the future" - Team Representative

President & CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Mr. Simon Wang, expressed that 396 proposals were submitted and the probability of being selected as one of the top six finalists is only 1.5%. Through this event, international allies have also assisted in promoting the project, with the collective aim of working together to protect our singular planet.

This environmental contest aims to leverage Taiwanese products and solutions to create tangible societal improvements, demonstrating the nation's potential to drive meaningful global environmental and technological development. The campaign showcases Taiwan's game-changing technological advancements and promotes collaborative efforts to address global challenges.

About Go Green with Taiwan

The Go Green with Taiwan initiative is organised by Taiwan's International Trade Administration under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). As a robust support for small and medium-sized enterprises expanding internationally, the TAITRA integrates top domestic institutions and media resources from both Taiwan and abroad.

The Go Green with Taiwan initiative has been developed as an essential gateway for international partners to understand Taiwan's path to sustainability. It promotes Taiwan's most comprehensive and innovative green products and solutions, inviting international partners to join Taiwan in driving sustainable environmental and economic transformation.

For more details, visit facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.ph or the Go Green with Taiwan official website at https://gogreen.taiwanexcellence.org/.

Visit facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.ph for more details, or via the Go Green with Taiwan official website at https://gogreen.taiwanexcellence.org/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/britain-named-by-taiwan-gov-as-global-greentech-leader-302332976.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.