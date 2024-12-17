Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467
17.12.2024 10:10 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes to Group Executive Management

PRESS RELEASE
17 December 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth announces that Joshua Meyer, President, Mining Service Business Line and Annette Terndrup, Group General Counsel, are stepping down from their roles and will be leaving the company. Josh will be leaving FLSmidth at the end of December 2024 and Annette's last day with FLSmidth will be at the end of February 2025.

The process of identifying Josh's replacement is ongoing and is expected to be concluded in the near future. As part of the continued implementation of our new corporate operating model, the role as General Counsel will no longer be part of the executive leadership team, but will continue to report directly to the CEO.

"For the past several years we have focused on defining our core and positioning the company for future growth, and both Josh and Annette have played instrumental roles in driving this transformation. Josh has helped transform our business model and structurally improved the Service business. We will continue to build on this to further accelerate our growth and simplify our operations. Throughout an impressive 21-year career with FLSmidth, Annette has led and contributed to several strategic activities, including the execution of many mergers, acquisitions and divestments. I would like to thank Josh and Annette for their many contributions to FLSmidth, and I wish them both all the best in their future endeavours", comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.


Interim management
Until a replacement for Josh is announced, Alanas Kraujalis will support with day-to-day leadership of the Service Business Line. Alanas Kraujalis currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Consumables and has been with FLSmidth for more than 10 years.

Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investors Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

