DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Transactions made within the scope of Galataport debt restructuring

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Transactions made within the scope of Galataport debt restructuring 17-Dec-2024 / 09:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Transactions made within the scope of Galataport debt restructuring DATE: December 17, 2024 An agreement has been reached by all lenders, including our Bank, for the restructuring of the debts provided to Galataport Istanbul Liman Isletmeciligi ve Yatirimlari A.S. ("Galataport") and Dogus Galataport Gayrimenkul Yatirimlari ve Ticaret A.S. ("Dogus Galataport") under the loan agreements and related financial documents in accordance with the Regulation on Restructuring of Debts to the Financial Sector and related legislation, and a restructuring agreement was executed by and between the parties. In order to collect a portion of the loans within the scope of the agreement, 49% of the shares representing the total capital of Galataport will be acquired by the lending banks in accordance with their pro-rata ratios, by granting a three-year repurchase right to Dogus Galataport. In this context, our Bank is expected to acquire the shares corresponding to 12.28% of the share capital of Galataport by the end of 2024, and any significant developments regarding the subject will be announced to the public. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 365725 EQS News ID: 2052909 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052909&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2024 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)