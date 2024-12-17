Scout24 SE is strategically expanding its commercial real estate capabilities through the acquisition of Bulwiengesa AG, a leading market analysis and valuation firm. This strategic move grants ImmoScout24's operator access to RIWIS, an extensive real estate database that has been accumulating comprehensive information on residential and commercial properties since 1990. The acquisition represents a significant enhancement to Scout24's data offerings for business clients on the ImmoScout24 platform. The market responded positively to this development, with Scout24's stock opening at €87.40 and maintaining strong performance, currently trading just 3.66 percent below its 52-week high of €90.60.

Share Buyback and Dividend Outlook

In its ongoing share buyback initiative, Scout24 acquired 23,034 of its own shares during the second week of December, with purchase prices ranging between €87.47 and €88.56 per share. Analysts project an increased dividend of €1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, up from €1.20 in the previous year, with an average price target of €87.74.

