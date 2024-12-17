Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 08:07 Uhr
Skanska invests EUR 76M, about SEK 870M, in the second phase of the H2Offices office project in Budapest, Hungary

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests EUR 76M, about SEK 870M, in the second phase of H2Offices, a three phase office complex in Budapest, Hungary. The 8-storey building will have a gross leasable area of around 22,200 square meters.

H2Offices is positioned in Budapest's bustling Váci Office Corridor. The project offers excellent location in direct vicinity to a public transportation hub and is in 5 minutes car ride from the city center. Connection to nature and environmental consciousness are at the core of the concept. The project will offer a mix of future-focused urban infrastructure, sustainable and innovative solutions, and a landscaped placemaking conceptually connected with the plot's heritage.

The second phase will be developed to deliver sustainable office spaces, allow responsible resource use, and support the well-being of the tenants. The office building is expected to receive several certifications: LEED Core & Shell version 4, WELL Core & Shell, Access4You, WiredScore and SmartScore Certifications, WELL Health & Safety Rating.

The constructor is FITOUT ZRT. Construction will start in the fourth quarter of 2024 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The first phase of the complex was delivered at the end of 2022 and sold to ERSTE Open-Ended Real Estate Investment Fund in the third quarter of 2023. The 27,000 square meter gross leasable area building is leased to tenants like Cofidis, Albemarle, Collonade, MBH Gondoskodás Fund, Orbico, among others.

For further information please contact:
Anna Wisniewska, Senior Vice president Marketing and Communications, Skanska CDE, tel +48 797 019 460
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-eur-76m--about-sek-870m--in-the-second-phase-of-the-h-2-offices-office-project-in-bu,c4083124

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4083124/3176169.pdf

20241217 HU investment H2Offices Phase 2

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---h2office-budapest,c3363507

Image 1 - H2Office Budapest

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---h2office-budapest,c3363508

Image 2 - H2Office Budapest

SOURCE Skanska

© 2024 PR Newswire
