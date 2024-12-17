Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Our third-quarter results demonstrate strong momentum, with accelerated revenue growth fueled by robust performance in our service robotics and internet businesses. We're seeing rising demand for service robots as a supplement to human labor, particularly in hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. Drawing on our extensive experience delivering service robots worldwide, we continue to innovate by refining product experiences and introducing targeted solutions to address specific industry needs. Looking ahead, the integration of large language models represents a pivotal opportunity to enhance our robots' intelligence and deployment efficiency, unlocking new avenues for growth. With a clear strategy and a focus on innovation, we're well-positioned to capitalize on the immense potential of the trillion-dollar robotics market."

Mr. T homas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "In the third quarter, we continued to make meaningful progress in reducing our operating losses. This marks the second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement, driven by ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency. Notably, the operating margin for our internet business, excluding share-based compensation, improved to 10.3%-an increase of 4 percentage points compared to 6.2% in the same period last year "

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 16.6% year-over-year, accelerating to RMB192.1 million (US$27.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit increased by 13.9% year-over-year and 7.3% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB130.4 million (US$18.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit rose by 13.9% year-over-year and 7.0% quarter-over-quarter to RMB130.5 million (US$18.6 million).

Operating loss narrowed to RMB72.0 million (US$10.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, improving from RMB77.5 in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB41.0 million in the same period of last year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss in the third quarter of 2024 improved from RMB62.5 million in the previous quarter to RMB60.5 million (US$8.6 million). However, the number was RMB33.0 million in the same period of last year.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB46.9 million (US$6.7 million), a significant improvement from RMB123.8 million in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB24.3 million in the same period of last year. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB35.4 million (US$5.0 million), a significant improvement from RMB108.8 million in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB16.3 million in the same period of last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,530.5 million (US$218.1 million), ensuring strong liquidity.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had long-term investments of RMB885.9 million (US$126.2 million).

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

Total revenues grew by 16.6% year over year to RMB192.1 million (US$27.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues from internet business increased by 25.8% year over year to RMB134.3 million (US$19.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, as our legacy business remained resilient.

Revenues from AI and others remained relatively flat year over year to RMB57.8 million (US$8.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024. This stability was achieved despite an approximately 68% year-over-year decline in revenue from the overseas advertising agency business, which was offset by an increase in revenue from sale of service robots following the acquisition of Beijing OrionStar in November 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by 22.6% year over year to RMB61.7 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024. The increases were primarily attributable to the increase in the hardware-related costs for the Company's service robots. Non-GAAP cost of revenues increased by 22.6% year over year to RMB61.6 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit increased by 13.9% year over year to RMB130.4 million (US$18.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 13.9% year over year to RMB130.5 million (US$18.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses increased by 30.2% year over year to RMB202.4 million (US$28.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 29.4% year over year to RMB190.9 million (US$27.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses increased by 44.8% year over year to RMB66.3 million (US$9.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to: 1) increased amortization of intangible assets resulting from the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beijing OrionStar; and 2) higher R&D personnel-related expenses following the acquisition of Beijing OrionStar. Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased by 31.2% year over year to RMB59.9 million (US$8.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 62.1% year over year to RMB89.0 million (US$12.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to: 1) increased marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition for certain products of our internet business; and 2) increased personnel-related expenses following the acquisition of in Beijing OrionStar. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses increased by 61.9% year over year to RMB88.8 million (US$12.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 14.8% year over year to RMB47.3 million (US$6.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to: 1) reduced stock-based compensation expenses, 2) reduced professional and legal service fees, 3) a reduction in the provision for credit losses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 11.2% year over year to RMB42.5 million (US$6.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating loss narrowed to RMB72.0 million (US$10.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, improving from RMB77.5 in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB41.0 million in the same period of last year. Non-GAAP operating loss improved to RMB60.5 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, from RMB62.5 million in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB33.0 million in the same period of last year.

By segment, operating margin excluding share-based compensation expense for internet business improved to 10.3% in the third quarter of 2024, from 6.2% in the same period of last year.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB46.9 million (US$6.7 million), a significant improvement from RMB123.8 million in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB24.3 million in the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB35.4 million (US$5.0 million), a significant improvement from RMB108.8 million in the previous quarter. However, the number was RMB16.3 million in the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,530.5 million (US$218.1 million), ensuring strong liquidity.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had long-term investments of RMB885.9 million (US$126.2 million).

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisi tions; and

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income/expenses, net and income tax expenses.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,020,191

1,530,493

218,094 Short-term investments 1,023

345

49 Accounts receivable, net 401,064

418,555

59,644 Prepayments and other current assets, net 973,127

1,352,467

192,725 Due from related parties, net 71,505

107,418

15,307 Total current assets 3,466,910

3,409,278

485,819











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 53,884

55,522

7,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,451

28,839

4,110 Intangible assets, net 218,559

197,152

28,094 Goodwill 576,989

576,989

82,220 Long-term investments 937,460

885,852

126,233 Deferred tax assets 188,503

193,229

27,535 Other non-current assets 160,428

86,583

12,338 Total non-current assets 2,166,274

2,024,166

288,442











Total assets 5,633,184

5,433,444

774,261











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank loans 5,000

-

- Accounts payable 170,185

176,321

25,126 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,437,210

2,405,699

342,811 Due to related parties 84,147

87,171

12,422 Income tax payable 31,603

35,220

5,019 Total current liabilities 2,728,145

2,704,411

385,378











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 54,540

50,242

7,159 Other non-current liabilities 189,943

172,365

24,562 Total non-current liabilities 244,483

222,607

31,721











Total liabilities 2,972,628

2,927,018

417,099











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 105,978

187,688

26,745











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 244

247

35 Additional paid-in capital 2,711,875

2,719,399

387,511 Accumulated deficit (613,102)

(865,405)

(123,319) Accumulated other comprehensive income 356,854

349,765

49,841 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity 2,455,871

2,204,006

314,068 Noncontrolling interests 98,707

114,732

16,349











Total shareholders' equity 2,554,578

2,318,738

330,417











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 5,633,184

5,433,444

774,261

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

164,804

192,083

27,372

502,189

569,788

81,194 Internet business

106,778

134,287

19,136

342,423

357,036

50,877 AI and others

58,026

57,796

8,236

159,766

212,752

30,317 Cost of revenues (a)

(50,348)

(61,714)

(8,794)

(163,697)

(197,365)

(28,124) Gross profit

114,456

130,369

18,578

338,492

372,423

53,070

























Operating income and expenses:























Research and development (a)

(45,769)

(66,269)

(9,443)

(138,623)

(177,885)

(25,348) Selling and marketing (a)

(54,938)

(89,038)

(12,688)

(185,765)

(237,570)

(33,853) General and administrative (a)

(55,588)

(47,349)

(6,747)

(166,047)

(188,104)

(26,805) Other operating income, net

838

278

40

3,053

1,014

144 Total operating income and expenses

(155,457)

(202,378)

(28,838)

(487,382)

(602,545)

(85,862)

























Operating loss

(41,001)

(72,009)

(10,260)

(148,890)

(230,122)

(32,792) Other income/(expenses):























Interest income, net

17,912

9,471

1,350

45,150

34,560

4,925 Foreign exchange gains/ (losses)

5,392

21,351

3,042

(28,829)

10,510

1,498 Other (expense)/income, net

(1,974)

1,738

248

(156,126)

(57,469)

(8,189)

























Loss before taxes

(19,671)

(39,449)

(5,620)

(288,695)

(242,521)

(34,558) Income tax (expenses)/ benefits

(218)

(2,387)

(340)

(3,979)

3,806

542 Net loss

(19,889)

(41,836)

(5,960)

(292,674)

(238,715)

(34,016) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,403

5,061

721

9,011

12,058

1,718 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(24,292)

(46,897)

(6,681)

(301,685)

(250,773)

(35,734)

























Net loss per share























Basic

(0.0144)

(0.0323)

(0.0046)

(0.2029)

(0.1711)

(0.0244) Diluted

(0.0144)

(0.0323)

(0.0046)

(0.2031)

(0.1711)

(0.0244)

























Net loss per ADS























Basic

(0.7196)

(1.6150)

(0.2300)

(10.1463)

(8.5542)

(1.2200) Diluted

(0.7206)

(1.6150)

(0.2300)

(10.1549)

(8.5569)

(1.2200)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic

1,492,599,000

1,509,057,830

1,509,057,830

1,465,560,326

1,499,799,151

1,499,799,151 Diluted

1,492,599,000

1,509,057,830

1,509,057,830

1,465,560,326

1,499,799,151

1,499,799,151 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding























Basic

29,851,980

30,181,157

30,181,157

29,311,207

29,995,983

29,995,983 Diluted

29,851,980

30,181,157

30,181,157

29,311,207

29,995,983

29,995,983

























Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(33,261)

(32,036)

(4,565)

74,881

(2,622)

(374) Unrealized gains/(loss) on available-for-sale securities, net

-

2,799

399

(43,494)

(4,635)

(660) Other comprehensive (loss)/ income

(33,261)

(29,237)

(4,166)

31,387

(7,257)

(1,034) Total comprehensive loss

(53,150)

(71,073)

(10,126)

(261,287)

(245,972)

(35,050) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,835

7,346

1,047

7,712

11,890

1,694 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(56,985)

(78,419)

(11,173)

(268,999)

(257,862)

(36,744)







For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

73

92

13

299

541

77 Research and development

136

236

34

1,006

644

92 Selling and marketing

46

(277)

(39)

437

(167)

(24) General and administrative

7,738

4,863

693

24,381

19,939

2,841 Total

7,993

4,914

701

26,123

20,957

2,986

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result

Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 192,083

-

-

192,083

27,372

569,788

-

-

569,788

81,194 Cost of revenues (61,714)

92

-

(61,622)

(8,781)

(197,365)

541

-

(196,824)

(28,047) Gross profit 130,369

92

-

130,461

18,591

372,423

541

-

372,964

53,147







































Research and development (66,269)

236

6,156

(59,877)

(8,532)

(177,885)

644

18,468

(158,773)

(22,625) Selling and marketing (89,038)

(277)

469

(88,846)

(12,660)

(237,570)

(167)

1,407

(236,330)

(33,676) General and administrative (47,349)

4,863

-

(42,486)

(6,054)

(188,104)

19,939

-

(168,165)

(23,964) Other operating income, net 278

-

-

278

40

1,014

-

-

1,014

144 Total operating income and expenses (202,378)

4,822

6,625

(190,931)

(27,206)

(602,545)

20,416

19,875

(562,254)

(80,121)







































Operating loss (72,009)

4,914

6,625

(60,470)

(8,615)

(230,122)

20,957

19,875

(189,290)

(26,974) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (46,897)

4,914

6,625

(35,358)

(5,036)

(250,773)

20,957

19,875

(209,941)

(29,916)







































Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0323)

0.0033

0.0044

(0.0246)





(0.1711)

0.0140

0.0132

(0.1439)



Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (1.6150)

0.1650

0.2200

(1.2300)





(8.5569)

0.7000

0.6619

(7.1950)



Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.2300)

0.0235

0.0312

(0.1753)





(1.2200)

0.0997

0.0950

(1.0253)







For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

Result

Compensation

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues 164,804

-

164,804

502,189

-

502,189 Cost of revenues (50,348)

73

(50,275)

(163,697)

299

(163,398) Gross profit 114,456

73

114,529

338,492

299

338,791























Research and development (45,769)

136

(45,633)

(138,623)

1,006

(137,617) Selling and marketing (54,938)

46

(54,892)

(185,765)

437

(185,328) General and administrative (55,588)

7,738

(47,850)

(166,047)

24,381

(141,666) Other operating income, net 838

-

838

3,053

-

3,053 Total operating income and expenses (155,457)

7,920

(147,537)

(487,382)

25,824

(461,558)























Operating loss (41,001)

7,993

(33,008)

(148,890)

26,123

(122,767) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (24,292)

7,993

(16,299)

(301,685)

26,123

(275,562)























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0144)

0.0053

(0.0091)

(0.2031)

0.0178

(0.1853) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.7206)

0.2656

(0.4550)

(10.1549)

0.8899

(9.2650)

* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue

134,287

57,796

-

192,083

27,372

357,036

212,752

-

569,788

81,194 Operating profit/(loss)

13,805

(80,900)

(4,914)

(72,009)

(10,260)

36,626

(245,791)

(20,957)

(230,122)

(32,792) Operating margin

10.3 %

(140.0) %

-

(37.5) %

(37.5) %

10.3 %

(115.5) %

-

(40.4) %

(40.4) %





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenue

106,778

58,026

-

164,804

342,423

159,766

-

502,189 Operating profit/(loss)

6,646

(39,654)

(7,993)

(41,001)

16,771

(139,538)

(26,123)

(148,890) Operating margin

6.2 %

(68.3) %

-

(24.9) %

4.9 %

(87.3) %

-

(29.6) %

*Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(24,292)

(46,897)

(6,681)

(301,685)

(250,773)

(35,734) Add:























Income tax expenses/ (benefits)

218

2,387

340

3,979

(3,806)

(542) Interest income, net

(17,912)

(9,471)

(1,350)

(45,150)

(34,560)

(4,925) Depreciation and other amortization

6,881

12,205

1,739

23,987

36,834

5,249 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,403

5,061

721

9,011

12,058

1,718 Other (income)/ expense, net

(3,418)

(23,089)

(3,290)

184,955

46,959

6,691 Share-based compensation

7,993

4,914

701

26,123

20,957

2,986 Adjusted EBITDA

(26,127)

(54,890)

(7,820)

(98,780)

(172,331)

(24,557)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile