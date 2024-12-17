17 December 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Tekova shares (ticker: TEKOVA) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Tekova is the 46th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2024, and it represents the fifth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Tekova is a straightforward commercial property builder in the country, specializing in the construction of commercial, office, logistics, production, and sports facilities. Founded in 2018, Tekova has completed approximately 100 different commercial property projects nationwide. Tekova builds spaces for its clients to help them succeed. For more information

"We are proud of the company's listing, which has further increased the quality of our processes. Tekova's customer promise is to be the most straightforward commercial property builder in the country. We aim to provide added value to our customers, and a good customer experience is a matter of the heart for all of us at Tekova. With the transition to a public company, we expect our visibility to grow even further, creating a strong foundation for future new partnerships. We welcome all new shareholders to the company,' said Tekova's CEO Jaakko Heikkilä.

"We are pleased to welcome Tekova to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Tekova's well conceptualized approach to commercial property building makes it an interesting addition to the stock exchange. We are looking forward to following their path as a listed company."

Tekova has appointed Oaklins Finland Ltd. as its Certified Adviser.

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on x @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

