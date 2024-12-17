The Spanish authorities have hit renewable energy supplier Contigo Energía with a €6 million ($6. 3 million) fine for selling PV energy at night. From pv magazine Spain Spain's National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) recently fined Spanish renewable energy company Gesternova €6 million for manipulating the electricity market between Jan. 1 and March 17, 2022. The CNMC launched an investigation in March 2022 following a request from Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE), which found that Gesternova scheduled 64,127. 4 MWh of PV power sales at night. REE also discovered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...