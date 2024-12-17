Deutsche Post Group's stock has plummeted to its lowest point since October 2022, reaching €34.04 during recent trading, marking a significant downturn in the company's market performance. The shares have experienced four consecutive days of losses, contributing to a substantial 24 percent decline and positioning Deutsche Post among the DAX's poorest performers. Despite reporting a 6.16 percent revenue increase to €20.59 billion in the last quarter, market sentiment remains bearish. Analysts project earnings of €2.82 per share for 2024, with dividends expected to maintain stability at €1.85 per share.

Holiday Operations Surge

The Frankfurt Airport's International Postal Center is demonstrating remarkable operational resilience despite market challenges, processing approximately 1.3 million packages daily during the pre-Christmas period-more than double its usual volume. The facility has responded to this seasonal surge by expanding its workforce and implementing additional logistical capacity, showcasing its adaptive capabilities in managing peak demand periods, even as concerns mount about potential impacts on both consumer and business segments.

