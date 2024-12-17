Anzeige
17.12.2024 12:02 Uhr
Wisdom Analytics Welcomes Jason English to Board of Directors, Strengthening Expertise in AI-Driven Solutions for CPG Industry

Finanznachrichten News

DANBURY, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Wisdom Analytics, a pioneering leader in AI-powered solutions for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, has announced the appointment of Jason English to its Board of Directors.

With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles at J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs and as founder and principal of South Street Advisers, English brings invaluable expertise in global markets, analytics, and business strategy to the company at a pivotal time of growth.

Sanjiv Garg, chairman and co-founder of Wisdom Analytics, highlighted the significance of this strategic addition.

"Jason's leadership will accelerate our efforts to redefine AI-driven decision-making for CPG companies," Garg said. "His experience in global markets and focus on unlocking business value aligns seamlessly with our mission. We're thrilled to have his vision and expertise helping to guide our future."

Wisdom Analytics' innovative AI-powered precision forecasting engine is reshaping how revenue growth management teams approach demand/sales planning and trade promotion optimization. The platform delivers actionable insights and prescriptive recommendations, enabling manufacturers and retailers to optimize trade strategies, enhance profitability, and uncover new opportunities for growth.

Bart Flaherty, CEO and co-founder of Wisdom Analytics, added,"Jason is a game-changer for Wisdom Analytics. His unique ability to translate advanced analytics into actionable business outcomes will significantly enhance our ability to scale and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

English' is guiding CEO's and CFO's in maximizing company valuations as the president of South Street Advisers. At Goldman Sachs, he served as Managing Director - Equity Research, leading analyses of the packaged food, household goods, and personal care sectors, as well as the retail-consumer business unit, driving data-centric strategies for clients.

Reflecting on his appointment, Jason English said, "Wisdom Analytics is at the forefront of next-generation RGM and TPO solutions, already driving measurable results in the CPG vertical. I am excited to help accelerate its growth and unlock its vast potential for CPG manufacturers and retailers. This is an incredible opportunity to transition from observer to active participant in shaping the future of AI-driven analytics."

English's proven track record leveraging data to create scalable business impact further solidifies Wisdom Analytics' position as a trailblazer in the CPG sector, driving innovation and delivering measurable results.

About Wisdom Analytics
Wisdom Analytics is a cutting-edge AI and analytics company, purpose-built of CPG veterans to solve long-standing industry challenges, who are transforming Revenue Growth Management, Demand & Sales Planning, and Trade Promotion Optimization in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector. By developing faster and more precise models, integrating diverse data sources, and delivering more accurate forecasts and actionable insights, Wisdom Analytics empowers organizations to overcome complex challenges, find new opportunities for efficiency and growth, and unlock substantial value across their operations.

For more information, contact Bart Flaherty, Co-Founder and CEO, Wisdom Analytics, 11 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury, Connecticut 06811, service@wisdomanalytics.com.

Contact Information

Neil Foote
Media Relations
neil@neilfoote.com
214 448 3765

.

SOURCE: Wisdom Analytics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
