17.12.2024
Mencom Corporation: Effortless Access and Enhanced Safety with Mencom Panel Interface Connectors

Finanznachrichten News

ALMELO, Netherlands, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Panel Interface Connector (PIC), also known as a programming port or interface port, is a device used in industrial settings to access internal components of a control panel without opening the door. Mounted on the exterior of control panel enclosures, PICs offer a quick, safe, and efficient way to connect with a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) inside. Using a PIC helps reduce downtime, avoid arc flash risks, and address safety concerns while saving time and money.

Panel Interface Connectors

Mencom standard PICs are available in bulkhead and surface mount versions, ranging from size 6 to size 48. They are made of die cast aluminum alloy coated with epoxy-polyester thermosetting powder and feature anti-aging, oil-resistant, grease-resistant, and fuel-resistant vinyl nitrile elastomer gaskets to withstand harsh environments. The locking mechanism uses corrosion-resistant stainless-steel levers, springs, and pins, and the handles are made of self-extinguishing thermoplastic reinforced with glass fiber.

For environments requiring compact designs, Mencom's Low-Profile PICs reduce protrusion by 75% compared to standard models. These housings come in three sizes: LP1 (single cover), LP2 (two single covers), and LP3 (double cover). The transparent polycarbonate cover allows easy viewing of internal components, and the locking mechanism operates with a standard flat-head screwdriver. The 'stainless steel' housing version is also available for the single cover low-profile housing (LP1). The corrosion-resistant, low-maintenance, and easy-to-clean properties of stainless steel make the enclosure ideal for environments with stringent hygiene requirements, such as medical equipment, chemical process, and food processing plants.

To address tight spaces, Mencom also offers Port Adapters, compact circular connectors made of metal or plastic, mountable through a 1-inch hole. These adapters support components like RJ45, RJ11, USB, BNC, and fiber optic connectors.

All Mencom PIC products, including low-profile housings and port adapters, are UL-certified for compliance with U.S. and Canadian safety standards. With IP ratings from IP65 to IP69/69K, these connectors offer protection against water jets and high-pressure steam.

As an industry leader, Mencom provides over 3,000 PIC designs that prioritize safety, convenience, and flexibility for programmers and troubleshooters. Supported by an experienced engineering team and a European-based manufacturing facility, Mencom delivers tailored connectivity solutions, including custom terminations and assemblies, with fast turnaround and cost efficiency.

For any questions regarding products or customer support, please contact the following:

Mencom Europe

Windmolen 22
7609 NN Almelo
The Netherlands

+31 548 659 054
europe@mencomcorp.eu

Mencom Corporation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578851/PICs_EU.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/effortless-access-and-enhanced-safety-with-mencom-panel-interface-connectors-302331389.html

