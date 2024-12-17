EQS-News: Schletter International B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 17 December 2024. On 1 August 2024, Schletter International B.V. (the "Company") published a stock exchange notice regarding the expected exercise of its voluntary early redemption right under the terms and conditions of its senior secured bonds and its second lien bonds.



Today, the Company notified Nordic Trustee AS that it will exercise the call option to redeem all outstanding bonds under its senior secured bond issue (with ISIN NO0012530973) and second lien bond issue (with ISIN NO0012530981) (collectively, the "Bonds") and each bondholder is hereby given notice thereof. The Bonds were issued on 12 September 2022 with maturity 12 September 2025 (senior secured) and 12 March 2026 (second lien bonds).



The exercise of the call option is conditional upon certain conditions as set out in the call option notices being satisfied or waived no later than 31 December 2024. Subject to satisfaction of the aforementioned conditions, (1) the entire senior secured bond issue will be repaid at a price equal to 102.22 per cent of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond and (2) the entire second lien bond issue will be repaid at a price equal to 103.60 per cent of the nominal amount for each redeemed bond, in each case plus accrued and unpaid interest and with an estimated call option repayment date of 6 January 2025. The estimated record date for the call option is 2 January 2025.



Reference is made to the attached notices from Nordic Trustee AS for further information about the call option.

