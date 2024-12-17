Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market worth $7.55 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market by Product (Bio-based, Non-phthalate), Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2030 from USD 5.03 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasing in popularity due to low toxicity and environmental safety and, therefore can be substituted for the traditional plasticizers. These eco-friendly plasticizers have been used to give improvements in the flexibility and resistance qualities of various plastic products without derogating ecological integrity, and they have therefore emerged as an important component in markets such as packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. Growing environmental concerns related to these materials are further adding momentum to the growing adoption of eco-friendly plasticizers in multi-industries. Government interventions and consumer awareness on the environmental aspects of conventional plasticizers will also drive demand growth for the market in the coming times. As companies or industries convert to greener practices, it's going to be expansionary for the eco-friendly plasticizer market about satisfying a more sustainable future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market"

335 - Tables

54 - Figures

274 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112529734

Packaging sector is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the eco-friendly plasticizers market.

The packaging sector is expected to be the highest growth application for green plasticizers. This will be due to the growing demand for eco-friendly materials in food and consumer goods packaging. Increased global awareness of environmental factors is driving manufacturers to seek alternatives to traditional plasticizers as these are mostly derived from petrochemicals. Eco-friendly plasticizers, including bio-based ones, present important advantages, such as lower toxicity and better biodegradability, which go in line with consumer preferences for green products. More generally, with severe regulations imposed on plastic waste and recyclability, the market is likely to take a significant leap to sustainable packaging solutions. The growth in the uptake of eco-friendly plasticizers in the plastic industry is therefore likely to reflect this trend more generally within the economy.

Non-phthalate plasticizers have the second highest market share in the eco-friendly plasticizer market.

As growing consumer awareness and legislations regarding health and environmental safety push forward. More critical to the trend is the swell in demand for safer alternatives to conventional phthalate-based plasticizers, many of which have been named in various health risks, among which are endocrine disruption issues. Non-phthalate plasticizers find wider application in food packings, medical device, and consumer goods due to its enhanced safety profile and biodegradability. Moreover, increased usage of bio-based plasticizers derived from renewable sources like vegetable oils is expected as a complementary trend, providing another friendly environment option for manufacturers. Growing trends of focusing on sustainability and great robust compliance to very stringent regulatory requirements, this is a factor that will shoot up the demand for non-phthalate plasticizers in the industry thereby driving innovation and market expansion.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=112529734

Europe to be the third largest market during the forecast period.

The European region has particularly recorded a steady growth in the demand for eco-friendly plasticizers because of new environmental policies, increasing consumer conscientiousness and general global concern on sustainability issues. These European Regulations such as REACH and bans on usage of phthalate-based plasticizers in each of the applications have made it easier to shift towards non-toxic and biodegradable alternatives. Such plasticizers, based on renewable resources such as vegetable oils and citrates, can be absolutely complied with Europe's high-level climate objectives and the green economy program. These markets include packaging and building and construction markets. Cable, flooring and wall covering flexible PVC products contain bio-based plasticizers owing to its standards of substituting non-degradable and hazardous substances. Furthermore, increasing consciousness of the possible negative effects that conventional phthalates including their effect on hormone receptors has seen organizations in medical appliances, food packaging, and toys shift to the eco-friendly ones.

Key players

The eco-friendly plasticizers market report comprises key manufacturers such as BASF (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Dow Chemical Company (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Cargill, Incorporated. (US), Arkema Group (France), LG Chem (South Korea), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US) among others.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=112529734

Get access to the latest updates on Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Companies and Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plasticizers Market - Global Forecast To 2027

Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market - Global Forecast To 2025

Bio Plasticizer Market - Global Forecast To 2020

UV Tapes Market - Global Forecast To 2030

Emollients Market - Global Forecast To 2030

PVC Adhesive Market - Global Forecast To 2030

Coated Abrasive Market - Global Forecast To 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eco-friendly-plasticizers-market-worth-7-55-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302333345.html