Recora, Inc.: Recora's Virtual Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Demonstrates Significant Clinical and Cost Benefits in Pivotal Study

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association has demonstrated the efficacy and cost savings of Recora's virtual cardiac rehabilitation (VCR) program . The research, conducted in collaboration with Geisinger Health System, provides compelling evidence that VCR can deliver superior outcomes compared to traditional center-based cardiac rehabilitation (CBCR) while also reducing overall healthcare costs. Cardiac rehabilitation is considered the standard of care. However, data show that less than ten percent of eligible patients complete a program, primarily due to access barriers.

The study, titled " Retrospective Comparison of Outcomes and Cost of Virtual Versus Center-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation Programs ," revealed that patients participating in Recora's VCR program were associated with a 38.4% reduction in hospital readmissions and a 44.3% decrease in emergency department visits over one year compared to CBCR participants. These improvements in clinical outcomes were accompanied by a 16.2% reduction in total healthcare costs over one year.

Key study findings:

Clinical Efficacy: Lower associated rates of hospital readmissions and emergency department visits for Recora patients Cost Savings: Decreased overall healthcare costs over one year for those in the Recora VCR program Improved Engagement: Recora participants completed more rehabilitation sessions on average than CBCR patients, highlighting the program's potential to overcome traditional barriers to care.

Study authors discuss the importance of this research: "To the best of our knowledge, our study is the first to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in outcomes associated with VCR versus CBCR coupled with a favorable trend in overall health care costs among patients participating in VCR… The present study supports VCR as a clinical service that may be particularly well suited to telehealth delivery, given gains in access, clinical outcomes, and cost of care reductions."

The study's results were presented at recent scientific conferences, including the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) Annual Meeting, underscoring the growing recognition of VCR's importance in cardiovascular care.

Dr. Edward Wu , Chief Medical Officer at Recora and study co-author, commented on the implications of the research: "These results validate Recora's patient-centered approach to cardiac rehabilitation. By leveraging technology to deliver comprehensive care directly to patients' homes, we're not just improving clinical outcomes - we're transforming how preventive care can reach many more patients across the care continuum."

As cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide, Recora's innovative program represents a solution to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures. The study's findings are expected to influence future healthcare policies and guidelines, potentially leading to broader adoption of virtual cardiac rehabilitation models.

