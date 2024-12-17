New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - DataNumen, a leading provider of data recovery solutions since 2001, today announced the release of DataNumen STL Repair 1.0, a powerful new software solution designed to repair corrupt or damaged STL files used in 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and computer-aided manufacturing.

"DataNumen STL Repair prides itself on its Best Recovery Guarantee, aiming for recovering data with the highest possible success rate. By providing the market-leading recovery capabilities, we ensure customers can tackle data loss with confidence," said Alan Chen, President and CEO of DataNumen.

With an unprecedented 99.99% average recovery rate, DataNumen STL Repair sets a new industry standard for STL file recovery. The software employs advanced scanning and repair technologies to recover data from corrupted binary STL files, helping businesses and individuals minimize potential losses from file corruption.

Key Features and Benefits

Industry-leading 99.99% recovery rate for corrupted STL files

Batch processing capability for multiple file recovery

Support for 95 languages

User-friendly interface with simple "Select and Repair" workflow

The software addresses a critical need in the rapidly growing 3D printing and manufacturing sectors, where STL file corruption can lead to significant business disruptions and financial losses. DataNumen STL Repair serves a diverse user base, from individual 3D printing enthusiasts to professional technicians in data recovery companies and computer repair centers.

DataNumen's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive client roster, which includes numerous Fortune Global 500 companies. The company's data recovery solutions have been featured in various technical publications and have garnered multiple industry awards for their exceptional performance and reliability.

Availability

DataNumen STL Repair runs under Windows XP through Windows 11 and Windows Server 2003 through 2022. The free evaluation version is available at the product page. Please visit the product page for detailed information.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is a world leader in data recovery technologies, providing cutting-edge solutions for file repair and recovery. The company's products are used by millions of customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, governments, and leading technology organizations. Discover more about DataNumen.

SOURCE: DataNumen, Inc.