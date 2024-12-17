Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: A0M4ZC | ISIN: CNE1000004L9
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
China Automotive News: Highlighting "Intelligent Manufacturing in China," WEICHAI NECV Makes a Splash in Russia

Finanznachrichten News

MOSCOW, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 10-13, the ComTrans 2024 - International Commercial Vehicle Auto Show took place in Moscow, Russia. As one of the largest, most attended, and most influential commercial vehicle shows in Russia and Central Asia, the event drew the attention of the global commercial vehicle industry and also served as a dazzling platform for companies to showcase their capabilities, exchange technologies, and expand their markets. Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle Co.,Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Weichai Holding Group Co.,Ltd.,a world-renowned high-end equipment manufacturer, made a major debut.


WEICHAI Group boasts world-class top-tier R&D resources and an advanced and systematic layout across the commercial vehicle industry chain. Capitalizing on WEICHAI Group's resource strength, the Company has developed a "golden powertrain" adaptable to various chassis platforms, consistently delivering efficient, reliable, safe, durable, intelligent, and comfortable commercial vehicles to customers. The Company's research team prioritizes user experience and customizes product development for different regions to better suit local markets and enhance the driving experience, like specialized cold-weather configurations in regions prone to extreme cold.

At the show, the Company featured its N Series products of the SDAC brand at the center stage, demonstrating the hard-core strength and innovative charm of China's intelligent manufacturing of commercial vehicles.

The N Series products, known for their high efficiency and energy-saving capabilities, are ideal for various scenes such as supermarket and hypermarket deliveries, cold chain logistics, urban distribution, and medium to long-haul transportation. Fitted with robust Weichai engines, these vehicles accommodate different chassis platforms and boast a 10% improvement in fuel economy over industry competitors. They feature efficient, reliable FAST gearboxes that minimize transmission losses, and industry-leading Hande axles that require no maintenance throughout their service life, saving time, effort, and money for users. The industry-leading whole-vehicle lightweight design and superior load-bearing capacity compared to peers ensure a more stable ride with a wide track and frame. Additionally, the completely redesigned interior focuses on human-centric design, significantly enhancing comfort and usability.


Now, the Company covers a full range of energy structures in its product lineup, with a focus on scenario-based and specialized solutions, continuously accelerating product innovation and upgrades. In the future, subject to the global further strategy, the Company will inject new greater momentum into the global high-end light truck market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582977/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582978/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-automotive-news-highlighting-intelligent-manufacturing-in-china-weichai-necv-makes-a-splash-in-russia-302333707.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
