Remote, the leading global HR platform and payroll provider, today announced that companies can use Remote to pay their contractors in 69 countries directly in stablecoins, starting with USDC on Base, the L2 blockchain from Coinbase. Available for US-based customers to start, this new capability gives companies a secure, near-instant alternative to compensate contract talent in the way that suits them best while Remote maintains compliance at home and abroad.

Contractor management is one of the fastest-growing capabilities of the Remote platform as businesses shift toward tapping global talent pools and adopting more flexible workforce models. Stablecoin payments complement Remote's powerful automation features for onboarding, invoicing, and paying contractors in minutes around the world, making it easy to manage and pay all their talent from a single dashboard.

This new feature offers companies a flexible and efficient way to meet the needs of their contractors seeking faster payments with near-instant payouts, or an alternative to their local currencies. Available now, contractors can simply select a new withdrawal method and add their Base Network Wallet Address to receive payouts in USDC, while their employer is billed in US Dollars.

"One of the biggest hurdles companies face when hiring on international talent is providing fast, flexible, and reliable payments around the world," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. "With the introduction of stablecoin payouts via Stripe, we're adding a feature that has been highly requested by our customers, enabling them to pay contractors how they prefer, while maintaining the compliance and simplicity Remote is known for."

