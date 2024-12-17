British Beauty Council: BRITISH BEAUTY WEEK 2025: NATIONWIDE CELEBRATION OF £27.2BN BEAUTY INDUSTRY RETURNS TO SPOTLIGHT THE 'FUTURE OF BEAUTY'

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DECEMBER 2024 - The British Beauty Council's Beauty Week is returning in 2025 with the aim of spotlighting the power of innovation, technology, and growth of the beauty industry. Under the theme of 'Future of Beauty', the week-long event will run from the 20th-26th October.

Reaching 52.4m people across press, social media and IRL activations, last year's celebration set the bar high for 2025. Doubling its presence, the event is set to have the biggest impact yet, with brands and businesses encouraged to activate across the four corners of the UK.

With the Council spotlighting the power of the sector to propel innovation cross-industry, British Beauty Week will bring industry together to celebrate cutting edge design, future-facing tech solutions, the power of the next generation for driving change and more.

Millie Kendall OBE, CEO of the British Beauty Council, reinforces the future-facing nature of beauty, saying:

'The beauty industry has long been at the forefront of innovation, both in terms of science and creativity. From formulation to circularity, our products utilise the latest technology to increase supply chain efficiency, deliver the utmost efficacy and reduce our impact on the planet.'

'This year's British Beauty Week is all about spotlighting the trailblazing nature of our sector whilst also reinforcing the importance of future talent for igniting change and showcasing our industry's growth globally.'

The focus this year will be on:

The key drivers characterising the future of beauty , including: product and manufacturing innovation, technology and AI, consumer trends, sustainability and more.

, including: product and manufacturing innovation, technology and AI, consumer trends, sustainability and more. The next-generation of talent set to shape our sector, showcasing consumer behaviours, creative talent and innovators of tomorrow.

set to shape our sector, showcasing consumer behaviours, creative talent and innovators of tomorrow. The power of the beauty industry and its life-enhancing properties for the wellbeing and mental health of future generations .

. The importance of investment for the future-proofing of beauty and enhancing competitiveness and economic resilience of the sector.

To strengthen its messaging around British Beauty Week and its wider activity, the Council is also pleased to appoint Georgia May Jagger as its Wellbeing Ambassador.

Having launched her own brand MAY Botanicals in 2023, Georgia May Jagger will bolster the importance of the Council's work to the creative industries, mental wellbeing and support for brand founders.

For more information:

Grace Warn

grace@britishbeautycouncil.com

m: 07896869123

About the British Beauty Council:

The British Beauty Council is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to solving beauty's shared challenges. It represents the wider industry by generating conversation with the Government to tackle issues facing the industry today and in the future. The Council collaborates with a diverse network of patrons and affiliates so that every sector within the beauty industry can thrive.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/british-beauty-week-2025-nationwide-celebration-of-27-2bn-beauty-industry-returns-to-spotlight-the-future-of-beauty-302333725.html