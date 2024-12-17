ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today provided an update on its acquisition of Control Micro Systems, Inc. (CMS). In the approximately one month after the $1.05 million ($950,000 in cash and $100,000 in LASE common stock) acquisition closed, LPC has already achieved nearly $600,000 in cash flow from accounts receivable collections and received nearly $600,000 in new CMS orders, reinforcing the strategic value of this addition.

A Promising Start to a Strategic Acquisition

The CMS acquisition represents a strategic milestone for LPC, diversifying its business into recession-resistant markets and significantly expanding its engineering capabilities. The early results demonstrate the untapped potential of CMS' assets.

With a customer base that includes some of the world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, CMS is well-positioned to scale under Laser Photonics' leadership. The company remains optimistic about the long-term revenue and profit contributions this acquisition will deliver.

Capitalizing on the Growing Pharmaceutical Market

CMS specializes in precision laser systems for pharmaceutical applications, notably laser drilling systems used in controlled-release pharmaceutical production. These systems enable manufacturers to create microscopic apertures in tablets, ensuring precise control over drug release rates-a critical function in modern drug delivery systems.

The broader market for controlled-release pharmaceuticals reached $49.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 11% through 2030. While CMS's laser systems represent a niche within this massive market, the increasing adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies positions CMS for substantial growth.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics commented:

"We see a tremendous opportunity to expand CMS' presence in the pharmaceutical market. The combination of its innovative technologies and our robust sales and marketing infrastructure provides a pathway to scale their solutions, penetrate deeper into existing pharmaceutical customer bases, and attract new clients in this high-growth sector."

Unlocking Potential in Custom Laser Systems

Beyond pharmaceuticals, CMS brings a wealth of experience in designing and delivering custom laser solutions for diverse industrial applications. This capability allows Laser Photonics to offer tailored systems that address specific customer needs across industries, from healthcare and automotive to aerospace and energy.

By integrating CMS' custom laser expertise into its broader portfolio, Laser Photonics aims to enhance its ability to develop innovative, customer-centric solutions across its entire product line. CMS' bespoke engineering capabilities also align with Laser Photonics' focus on pushing the boundaries of industrial laser applications, creating significant cross-selling and product development synergies.

Tupuola added:

"CMS' strength in delivering precision-engineered custom solutions gives us a competitive edge in addressing unique customer challenges. We're excited to leverage their expertise across our portfolio, enabling us to offer enhanced value to existing customers while tapping into new markets."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as a leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear, and space industries are using Laser Photonics' unique-to-industry systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

