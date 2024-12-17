The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 16 December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 16 December 2024 99.83p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.24p per ordinary share

17 December 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45